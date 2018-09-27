- Earl, you've seen this program go from Division III to Division II, now to Division I. I'm sure it was all part of your master plan, but you got to feel great where you are right now.

- Well, I feel extremely great, and excited. And particularly since-- when I came back in 2000-- one of my goals was to move us to Division I. Now took 18 years, but we're still making that move. So I'm extremely excited about that.

- When you got the official word-- not that you chronicled it to the day or the time-- but when you got official word, what went through your mind?

- I'll just say this. November 17, 2017, 11:23 AM. It was the most excitement I've personally ever experienced as an athletic administrator. And not just because of the program, but I knew what that meant for the university and the community as a whole, with us moving to Division I.

- Had you considered any other conferences? Or had any other conferences called you?

- That's a good question. [CHUCKLES] We were contacted by another conference. But it just wasn't a good fit for us, in terms of geography and academics, and so forth. So there was one other conference, but this was the best fit for us.

- What do you think it was, aside from the academics, that made you so enticing to the Big West.

- Oh, well first of all the San Diego market. When you look at our school-- I think it was the Money Magazine-- we're number two in the country as far as the best value for your education. So city, value, the national reputation-- or global reputation. Were ranked in the top 20 in the world. So when you put those things together, I think it's attractive for any conference.

- You had mentioned that you had gotten some feedback-- not all of it favorable-- from faculty, and perhaps even alumni. What were their reservations?

- Well, I think the idea of giving out scholarships. The idea of being involved in big time athletics, where unfortunately sometimes you hear more negative than positive. But that's not the road that we're going down. We'll be more like the Stanford's and the Ivy Leagues.

And I want to make this very clear. That as far as athletic scholarships, it doesn't change the DNA of our student athletes. So we are not lowering our standards like you see in many programs for athletics. So that's also something I'm very proud of.

A lot of people don't realize, currently we recruit against Division 1 schools. So it's the Stanford's, it's the Ivy Leagues. So we'll be able to attract those individuals now, because we have scholarships. And the other pieces will be moving from regional recruiting to national recruiting.

- Walk me through what you see in this building, that you feel like is a tremendous enhancement?

- Where do I start? [LAUGHING]

- Wherever you would like. It is your place.

- I'll start with the seats in particular. We've got new seats in here. And that's important for us moving forward, because we're moving into season tickets. And there will be a lot more information going on about that. So the seating's a big improvement. The video board, that is 16 by 50 is a big addition to the arena.

It's going to help us with our fan engagement. We've got a nice sky box now, that we'll use four receptions and VIPs. And then the last thing is the new production studio. And we'll be the only one in the Big West that will actually have a production studio on campus.

So we're raising the bar. We're not just going into the conference, we're going to raise the bar as we go into the conference.

- Oftentimes these projects come with big time price tags.

- Yes.

- Were there any economic challenges that you felt could be insurmountable, that get you to this point?

- We were fortunate that there was a collaborative effort between the university athletics and recreation. So we were financially set to make this happen. So there wasn't any real challenges when it came to get this done in a short period of time.