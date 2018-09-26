[BAND PLAYING] PRADEEP KHOSLA: Thank you all for being here as we celebrate a landmark announcement, UC San Diego's move to Division I athletics!

[APPLAUSE]

Yeah! This move means a lot to us. It will significantly increase our visibility, and will align us with similar institutions with whom we already compete.

KEVIN FAULCONER: But make no mistake, today's announcement is more than about sports. It supports the vision of this university by enhancing the overall student experience. And it provides a platform to build unity, lifelong alumni relationships.

D1 athletics will amplify UC San Diego's brand, and global profile on a national stage, shining a spotlight on a prime driver of economic opportunity across our region. That's great for everybody in San Diego.

EARL EDWARDS: The big difference for us is that, while we've been successful without scholarships, we will be offering scholarships like all the other universities. Therefore, we'll be able to recruit those athletes that we traditionally lose to Stanford and the Ivy Leagues. So I think we'll be competitive a lot sooner than people expect.

- I think it will lead to better alumni engagement with the campus. I think it'll lead to better student spirit on campus.

- It means more competition. You know, like, more fun. More, like, prestige visibility.

- Just to be able to compete at the highest level. I think that's-- every athlete here at UC San Diego is always trying to be at. And to be able to do that now-- not only compete academic, but now, athletically-- it's just a huge step in the right direction.

- It's about being part of something bigger, and bringing a name to something to the university that's already excelling in so many ways. And finally, we get to put that name out there as Division I school.

- I think this will create awareness of this school nationwide. Which would lead to more people being interested in looking at us. It will lead to more diversity. It will lead to just about everything that I can think of. It's very positive, so it's good for San Diego.

CHEERLEADERS: U C S D. Fight, fight, fight!

[APPLAUSE]