MIKE POMERANZ: How do you see this Division I status impacting your fan base?

- I see it impacting it in a very positive way. Because the idea that all three of us will be Division I, you would expect there will be more cross-town rivalries. I think that's good for the community, because the three of us are so different that the reality is we'll be touching pretty much on all the different bases that we have in the community.

- The timeline of all of this, can you walk us through that?

- There's a reclassification period. We'll start the reclassification period in 2020. And from 2020 to '24, we won't be eligible for NCAA championships, but we'll be members in the Big West Conference. So it's actually a gap. And the reason we have the gap is that we are gathering monies for scholarships between now and 2020. So that by the time we get to 2020, we'll have the funds that we need to be successful.

- It's got to be something to ponder the notion of, you know what, we could compete in the NCAA tournament. We got a shot to be involved in March Madness. That's gotta be tremendously exciting.

- It's more than exciting. I'm going to say that because when you look at the Big West Conference-- and traditionally, it's one team that advances to March Madness-- over the last 10 years or so, there's been eight or nine different champions of the basketball tournament. So that tells you that it's somewhat wide open. You don't have that perennial champion from the league that you see in other places.

So we're extremely excited that we could potentially be one of those schools moving forward. It's a great school. A lot of people don't know about it. But through athletics, we'll have the opportunity to showcase and tell the story of UC San Diego athletics. And that, in turn, means the opportunity to talk about UC San Diego period.

I think the main thing is people need to understand that we're moving to Division I. They need to come out and support us. We are encouraging people to jump on the bandwagon early. It's a facility with 4,000 seats or so. So if you don't get involved quickly, it might be late moving forward.

- You excited about putting that schedule and slate together, aren't you? 'Cause you can tell at 4,000 people, you're gonna have a real home court advantage in an arena like this.

- Yes, without question. And as I say, with that scoreboard, the fan engagement piece will be on a much different level than it has been in the past. And with athletics now, for all of us, as athletic directors, the game and competition obviously is a focal point. But fan engagement and experience has become even bigger. So we'll be doing a lot of things to encourage people to come to UC San Diego athletics.

- Earl, you've been at this a long time. You've achieved a lot in your career. Where does this rank for you personally?

- Oh, it's right up there. I would say it's number one. I'm going to say it's number one because a lot of people, a lot of people have said this to me. They never thought in their lifetime that UC San Diego would move to Division I. So this was a big challenge, but we've overcome it. And now, we're moving forward. So this is the number one thing for me as an athletic administrator.

- Well, congratulations.

- Thank you very much.

- Appreciate it. Best of luck.