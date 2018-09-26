- Well, speaking of injuries, I think we may get some good news. And with the bye week the timing was coming for San Diego State University. So they're off this weekend and then, perhaps, the biggest game of the year, especially with rival Boise State. And with it being in conference, we know how important-- conference is everything.

We brought you along to goal-setting-- go out there and win conference. The post-game interview with Rocky said that we think we may get some positive news, or he may have told us that Monday morning. However, the X-Rays were showing things that the MRI did not. The MRI ended up with Juwan Washington, their star running back, broken clavicle. So he's going to miss six weeks with that injury. And its next man up.

And the question is, can they get Tim Wilson back-- the wide receiver who showed well, the sophomore. Where is Noble Hall in his recovery?

- Tim's got the back? Tim's got, what, blood in his back?

- It was a pocket in his back filled up with fluid. Now that's coming from Doctor Rocky, who is not a doctor.

- It sounds like nasty.

- In the Rocky Long show tonight, we'll ask.

- I've never heard of a pocket of blood. Like they handle that pocket of blood? I wonder if it was an infection or something. I wonder if it was an infection of some type.

- Now Chase looked outstanding against Arizona State with the fumble, non-fumble, you know what I mean.

- Sure.

- He didn't look as great against Eastern Michigan. I didn't think his cutting, I didn't think his speed-- and Rocky virtually said the same. He didn't look as good against Eastern Michigan. But it will be next man up and they've got a really, really tough task against Boise State, playing in Boise and that damn blue turf.

- They are amazing, though, San Diego State. They can put out virtual carbon copies of players. And Chase has looked good, may have had an off game. Things may not have just been firing the way he intended them to, may not have intended to get all the playing time that he was getting.

And show up against Boise State two weeks from now with all the reps under his belt, coming into the game knowing you're the starter. I would expect no drop off from Chase. To me, it's just so impressive what San Diego State's able to do.

The press that they've got over there-- I mean, the printing press. I've, at times, used that with the Patriots-- their printing press. You know every single year, every single week within a very slim margin of error what you're going to get from which positions and how that operation is going to be run.

San Diego State is very good on their hiring process and they're very good at finding backs with skill sets that fit their offense. And they've got stacks of them. And it goes Juwan, it goes Chase, and then it goes down the line. And they're going to continue to pump out running backs.

- One of the things I'm really happy for for Juwan as well-- because you really like the way he runs the football.

- I do, yes. I like how his shoulders are square. He's shifty in the hole. He'll take you on when he needs to. I like his technique. I like his footwork. I think he's real crisp.

- This is not his senior year. He's a junior, which is great for Juwan. He's going to miss a crucial part of time. They do expect to get them back before the season ends. But, again, they will have Juwan Washington next year and Chase Jasmin will have a ton of experience as he moves along as well.

They will not be able to set a record. They had back-to-back 2,000-yard rushers from Donnell Pumphrey to Rashaad Penny. Juwan may have been on pace, or at least close to it, to get-- they almost could have gone back-to-back-to-back 2,000-yard rushers. That will not happen this year with Juwan Washington who broke a clavicle.

- Well step up, Chase.

- Get going, Chase.

- Let's make this happen. You've got six weeks, just go crazy out there.