MATT SMITH: What's happening, Nick? It's great to talk to you again.

I've got to tell you, one of the great things about radio is crafting images in your listeners mind's eye. And when you said, that that animal isn't wounded, but the back half of it is ripped off, I immediately imagined the old man in "Family Guy" who's always hitting on Chris-- oh, Look, it's a muscly armed paper boy-- and his dog just dragging it's lifeless back half across the front of his lawn.

- Seriously, Matt, what are you expecting from the Niners without Jimmy Garoppolo? And Matt Breida's beat up, and Alfred Morris is questionable. Their offensive line is in shambles. What are you expecting?

MATT SMITH: I'd like to see kind of what happened to the Chargers in their two losses happen to the 49ers. I'd like to see this offense put it on the 49ers where they're behind two scores and are forced to play catch up the entire game.

You know, I think that's kind of what we saw in the Bills game. You jump on a team that you're better than quick, and then just ride it out.

Philip's been so good this year, I mean, so good. And he is not getting, I think, the accolades and the credit that he deserves for playing at the level he's been playing at.

And you know it so well, Nick [INAUDIBLE]. I mean, he overcomes so many deficiencies on this team. As good as he was last year-- it was a Pro Bowl year-- he's been better through these first three games, under duress, under pressure, just absolutely dealing. And I'd like to see that on Sunday.

- Matt, have you seen improvement or any changes from Anthony Lynn from year one to year two?

MATT SMITH: Yeah, I have. They're throwing the ball a lot more. And instead of trying to pound Melvin Gordon through the tackles, which is not, you know, his strong suit, they're getting him out on the edges, you know.

They're saying, hey, look, this is what Melvin is. Let's get him into space. We'll throw him those screen passes. They're extended runs. And if that's how we got to do it, that's how we're going to do it.

Last year, through the first four games, he was so determined to get a runner between the tackles. And it was to the detriment of the success of the offense, and they found themselves behind early in so many of these games.

And now I think he recognizes-- and it's something that Nick talked about all the time-- you can pass to set up the run. And you can be a balanced offense by starting with your strength and then trying to ride it out and wear a defense down with Melvin, who's still strong and is still effective between the tackles. He's just so much better out on the edges.

- Austin Ekeler's getting a lot of attention these days. When you watch Melvin Gordon and you watch Austin Ekeler, what do you see is the difference in their style and how the team is using them?

MATT SMITH: Well, I think, you know, kind of going back to what I just mentioned, Ekeler's just-- he's so good. He's so-- you know, he's an every down back in this league.

I mean, he's great. When he's got to hit a hole quick, he hits it. He'll shred a tackler, and his yards after carry are, you know, 5 plus.

Melvin's not quite like that. You know, Melvin kind of is very patient. He takes a minute to diagnose. And I think if that's what you're looking for, if you want to pound the ball between the tackles, to me, I mean, Ekeler would be the guy that I want back there.

And I think the one thing that we're seeing this year that we didn't-- you know, speaking to your question about Anthony, has he changed, we're seeing these two backs set where both of these-- I think, granted, that's more of a Ken Whisenhunt thing than an Anthony thing. But when Ekeler and Gordon are on the field, man, it has got defenses' brains just twisted into a pretzel, and they have not figured out how to defend that.

So I'd like to see more of that with both of them out there running those fly sweeps and kind of doing to other teams what the Rams did to the Chargers for probably 80% of the snaps.

- Matt, how different has it looked out there without Joey Bosa?

MATT SMITH: Oh, it's not even close. I mean it's-- look, if you watch the film of the Chiefs and the Rams, you know what to do to this team, you know.

You spread them out. You make sure Derwin can't creep up into the box, because he's really their only additional pressure.

I mean, Nwosu had a nice game against the Bills, but between he and Landrum-- and they're probably their best pass rushers-- they're not, you know, get your hand in the dirt on the end and try to release some pressure on Melvin. They just-- they're not that player.

You know, and when you have both out there, Melvin-- I mean, you saw it, right? I mean, he's just a force, I mean, a physical freak.

And when Bosa's not on that field, they can account for that, you know. They're double teaming them. They're protecting the tight end. And the other guys in one on ones aren't winning.

And you know that would not happen with Bosa. I mean, you've got to pick your poison and figure out which guy is going to get the extra attention and the other one's going to eat. And unfortunately-- you know, even with that, Melvin's still made some great splash plays, you know, so far through three games, but not nearly as many as he did last year.

