- All right, one thought on the 49ers. The 49ers are not good. That is not breaking news.

NICK HARDWICK: OK, good.

- OK? Although they did have-- they have played the Kansas City Chiefs and the Minnesota Vikings in two of their first three games, so--

NICK HARDWICK: True.

- They've had somewhat of a difficult schedule. And they began the season with the Vikings, as well, so everyone was fresh and ready to go. One thought I have on why the Chargers will get a big game-- I-- the 49ers don't have many great fights left in them. They're going to be bad. It's going to get worse. And it's going to compile on top of each other.

But what they are right now is a complete wounded animal. The wounded animal after losing Jimmy Garoppolo. Kyle Shanahan was incredibly tough on the defense because they tackled terribly against the Kansas City Chiefs. And C.J. Beathard did have seven starts last year of experience, a season off, watching from the sidelines. Beathard isn't the worst.

NICK HARDWICK: Nah, he's not awful.

JUDSON RICHARDS: He's not good, but he's not awful by any means. So I would expect the 49ers-- they've got-- this may be the biggest fight left in them before they really just become a terrible team.

- The only chance they have is if the Chargers show up completely ill prepared. And like the Minnesota Vikings with the Buffalo Bills, that's their only chance that they have. Because right now Alfred Morris is questionable for the game. Matt Breed is questionable for the game. The offensive line is incredibly beat up. They've got the 27th ranked defense in the National Football League. Richard Sherman's not going to be playing in this game. They've got, dude, a lot.

JUDSON RICHARDS: I mean, that may help the 49ers. All I know is--

- They've got a lot of issues. I mean, the wounded dog theory is great, or the wounded animal theory's great. But that animal's got its entire back half ripped off.

- Again, they played the Vikings and the Chiefs in two of the first three games. Statistically, they're going to look bad. They're not a good football team. They got one great fight left in him before they kind of roll over for the season. And I think it'll -- I think it'll be Sunday. They're going to rally the troops because of no Jimmy G.

NICK HARDWICK: You 49er fans are just out of your--

- You Roody-Poo--

NICK HARDWICK: You're off your rockers.

- Can I give you this, listen?

NICK HARDWICK: There's niner fans scattered all over the damn place. You're out of your mind.

- Matt could work this into the broadcast, OK? Reuben Foster said we got support for Jimmy that's a hard pill to swallow. That's Jimmy G, you know. But guess what? We got C.J. Up next. And C.J. ain't no Roody-Poo.

REUBEN FOSTER: The Rock says he's going to make your Rudy Poo candy ass famous. No Rudy Poo.