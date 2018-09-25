- All right, ready for this?

- I am ready. OK. Let's start with number five.

VOICEOVER: Number five.

- Oh, goodness.

- Go for it.

- You're going to kill me.

- Why am I going to kill you? As long as it's not the Miami Dolphins, we're all good.

- At number five, the 3-0 Miami Dolphins.

- No way, dude.

- Yeah, don't you sleep on them, Nick. Wish I could do a dolphin voice.

- You didn't mean that, did you? You're joking.

- Were you [INAUDIBLE]?

- No I got-- they're 3-0, they're number five. What, am I going to go with the Bengals at 2-1? Are they better? The Ravens at 2-1?

- They beat the Titans.

- Well, the Titans beat the Jags who were in the AFC championship game last year.

- They beat the Titans at home.

- Are the Titans a better team at number five?

- They beat the Jets. And then they barely beat the Raiders, east coast, in Miami, 10 o'clock start.

- Who's better? The Bucs? Who?

- I'm about to tell you if you hold on. How about the Saints? How about the Saints? The New Orleans Saints, now 2-1, just beat the Atlanta Falcons, and they are back rolling, buddy.

- Who did the Saints lose to?

- They are rolling. They lost to the Bucs in a shootout.

- I'm not a believer.

- They lost to the Bucs. It was like 48-40. Number three on offense.

- They barely beat the Browns.

VOICEOVER: Number four.

- All right, go.

- Philadelphia Eagles at number four. You can stomach that.

- I can, yes.

- The return of Carson Wentz, I thought he looked pretty good. I did think the return was too early. They needed him bad. Nick Foles returned to the mean. And they are my number four.

- He looked good though, Carson.

- He did, yes.

- Saw some clips of Carson running around, scrambling, extending plays. He looks more or less above 90% healthy. I'm sure within his own body, he knows there's some limitations on his capability like the high-end. He looked pretty good in the pocket overall.

And they're only going to get better. Their defense is playing really good-- number eight overall defense. Number like 20, 22 offense, but you've got to deal with Nick Foles and his numbers in there. So this thing's going to open up a little bit. Philadelphia also my number four. All right, your number three.

VOICEOVER: Number three.

- My number three is the New England Patriots. I know they're 1-2. I can't pick against Tom Brady. You got the parity-- the parity is around the NFL so much that it keeps the Patriots, even at 1-2, in the hunt and, yes, number three in the power rankings.

- All right, you got your butt spanked by the Jacksonville Jaguars, couldn't move the ball. Then you got your butt spanked by the Detroit Lions. You scored 10 points against the Detroit Lions. I need to see them beat the Miami Dolphins and then maybe I'll consider putting them back in my top five.

- Wait, I thought you said the Dolphins weren't any good, Nick. They're my number five team.

- I need to see the Patriots do what they're supposed to do and win an AFC East game. Go beat the Dolphins. Handle your business. I don't care if you're injured, you're beat up, you're not stocked up, Julian Edelman's not back. I get it.

Beat Ryan Tannehill and Adam Gase. It's what you're supposed to do and you'll work your way back into my top five.

- Did you know Ryan Tannehill's won his last 10 starts?

- I did. I did. Jacksonville. I know they lost 9-6 to Tennessee. Division game, outlier, just got done beating the Patriots, feeling really good about themselves. Jacksonville is my number three team. I still am going to ride high on them because they've got teeth.

VOICEOVER: Number two.

- I may have overreacted to their loss a little bit to bounce them out of my top five completely after being, I believe, my number two.

- Are they gone?

- My number three team. They are out. They are out. Well, the only two teams I have left are the most prolific offenses in the NFL. One's got to be two because they got the woeful defense. I got the Kansas City Chiefs at number two.

- Do they ever have a bad defense? They're my number two also.

- That poor defense has to play with huge leads though. It's making it tough on them.

- First on offense, they've got 20-- this is really a cool stat by them of how much they're getting in chunk plays-- 24th in pass attempts, seventh in pass yards. So they have to attempt less passes to get more yards. That's Patrick Mahomes. That's speed. And that's just the field completely opened up for them.

13 touchdown passes, 0 interceptions, but god, that defense. 29th on defense-- 29th. I guess they're creeping up a little bit.

- Number one, can we just. Can we just kind of agree?

VOICEOVER: Number one.

- By the way, I can't wait-- Monday Night Football is going to be fun this upcoming Monday, it's the Kansas City Chiefs and the great Denver Broncos. So excited for that one. Von Miller goes for the football.

- God, I'm cheering for Kansas City.