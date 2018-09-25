- Really excited. In studio right now with us is Jeff Gardner, San Diego president of the Alliance of American Football team, which we find out this morning is called The Fleet. Jeff, welcome.

- Thank you so much for having me. And Philip Rivers is going to have a tough act to follow. I'll just say that.

- [LAUGHING] Oh god, I absolutely love it. Well let's play this. This is the presentation from the Alliance of American Football for the naming of San Diego. I love it.

NARRATOR: Firepower, teamwork, ingenuity. 200 ships, 2,000 aircraft, 250,000 sailors. The greatest fighting force the world has ever known.

The Pacific is their domain. San Diego is their home. And football is back. This is the San Diego Fleet.

NICK HARDWICK: Jud, did you send that on your Twitter machine yet?

- I have not.

- It's an awesome logo. I love that name. How did you guys come about that?

- I'll do it right now.

- Well, first of all, after hearing that, I'm ready to go hit somebody. I don't know about you guys. It just gets you in a mood, doesn't it?

NICK HARDWICK: Ready to run through a wall.

- You know, we took a lot of time and surveyed some people locally, and certainly wanted something that would capture San Diego. And what we were able to come up with was the San Diego Fleet, and it really is a respectful way to pay tribute to the Navy and their presence here in San Diego. We've got battleship gray as part of the logo and then also a really bright yellow to represent the sun in San Diego that everybody loves so much.

- Did you do anything from a fan base standpoint of asking, or did you just have your own direction of what you wanted to do to call the team?

- Yeah, there was a little bit of surveying over the past few months. And so I've only actually been here for two weeks, which-- it's been fantastic so far.

- Welcome.

- Welcome, yeah.

- Thank you very much. Everybody's been so fantastic and welcoming. But there was some surveying that was done, and so we definitely got the input from the market and listen to our fans and were able put that logo and name together. And it's one of my favorites out of the whole league, so it's been fantastic.

NICK HARDWICK: Jeff, give me your background. How did you get involved with the AAF? And then what was the sale? What was the sales pitch to get you to buy in to the AAF?

JEFF GARDNER: Sure. Well, you know, for me, I spent a long time in minor league baseball, but I played college football. And so the opportunity to come back and get involved with football at a professional level was fantastic.

I spent the last five years at Penn State, worked with the football team quite a bit. So it was really exciting.

But more importantly-- and my background in minor league baseball is where I learned this-- it's really the idea of connecting the community and being able to have an event, a sports event, that can bring people close together and let them share in something together. So that's our job, is to give something to the community, be fan friendly, affordable family fun, and make sure everybody has a good time when they come to the stadium.

- Jeff Gardner, San Diego president, Alliance of American Football, we now know, the San Diego Fleet, with us Xtra 1360 Fox Sports San Diego. Jeff, what's next? Besides today and making the rounds and promoting, what's next, starting to get ready for the season?

- Sure. Well, first off is we're working through some player signings, and we will be putting those together throughout the off season. Players will be reporting towards the end of January.

We're going to do a training camp in San Antonio with the entire league, so we can be ready to play the weekend after the Super Bowl. So as soon as you think football is gone, we're back and we're there to fill that void for everybody.

We're going to have ticket pricing out and packages for single game, season tickets out in mid-October likely. So we're headed towards that.

Right now, you can do a $50 refundable deposit, which basically holds your place in line for season tickets. And you can do that online at our website, SanDiegoFleet.com, or you can call our hotline, which is 833-AAF-2019. So there's two different ways to do that. And then we're going to have pick 'em event where you can come to the stadium and actually pick your seats, physically pick your seats that you want to sit in for the upcoming season.

- So, Jeff, tell me, for people who may be skeptical about the AAF-- and for Judson and I, we've talked plenty over the years-- yeah, it's been years now--

- It has been a couple years.

- --of talking about the XFL and another football league starting. What do you say to those fans who are skeptical of another pro football league coming in? How will you start to win them over?

- Sure,. There's a couple things, and it's represented in our league logo.

There's three stars, which represent the fan, and our fan experience is going to be fantastic. It represents the players, and we've got a commitment to making sure that we provide for the welfare of our players, not just throwing them out on the field. But we're going to do a lot of things through scholarships, safety, and some other things that will keep an eye on the players for us. And then also the game of football and make sure that we're respectful to the game of football.

So those three things, I think, as our sort of core mission are going to help. And then we've got former players, like Hines Ward and Troy Polamalu involved at the league level to help with player welfare and player safety. And I'm sure they're going to keep us honest, respecting the game.

- Jeff Gardner, thank you for the time.

- Jeff, great job.

- Thank you so much.

- Exciting day for you guys. Yeah, this is fantastic for you and the city.

- Yeah, we're finally here, the San Diego Fleet. We're real, we're here, and we're ready to go.