- How about that? So the Chargers will not get Jimmy Garoppolo, they'll get CJ Beathard. Although the Chargers find themselves 1-2. You want to jump in, 844-570-1360. [INAUDIBLE], @judson1360. 35-23, Chargers fall to the Rams. Kind of the way we thought it would go, right?

They just-- they looked like a better roster, a better team. And they showcased.

- Outmatched.

- Yeah. They looked outmatched.

- Just to me they were outmatched. And I think the press conference after the game was a little telling from Philip Rivers, and from Anthony Lynn. Just kind of their commentary, when you're talking about going against the Rams. You know you're facing-- you would have to imagine. From the outside it's easy to see I guess, from the inside, not so easy to see.

As I try to put myself back in the shoes. Like, oh we got a fighting chance to win this thing. If this goes right, and that happens, we get a chance to win. But from the outside, we're like, it has to go damn near perfect before the Chargers are going to be able to stay in a contest with the Rams.

It was 35-23, and it didn't appear all that close really. Every time the Chargers made it close, the Rams extended the lead again. And they would just step on the gas, and it was a track racing that the Chargers really didn't have a chance. Chargers are a good football team.

I think you could learn that from watching the Rams game. The Rams are very good, the Rams are an elite level football team.

- As are the Chiefs, their two losses.

- Chiefs are really high flying. Their speed, their RPMs. They cruise where the Chargers are redlining. So if you go in a car and you've got where it goes 7,000 8,000 RPMs, that's where the Chargers were yesterday. Operating level, 7,000, 8,000 RPMs.

Like really working hard to keep up with the Rams. And the Rams are just sitting, kind of cruising. 3,500, ah, we'll step it up to 4,500 RPMs. The Chargers are good, the Rams are great right now. The Rams are a prized boxing fighter who is sparring with a really tough competitor, and a former fighter who was getting some good competitive battles.

Not quite into the money yet. That's where the Chargers are. And especially , the Chargers are there without Joey Bosa. They're without Hunter Henry. They're not fully armed, so it's not completely fair to compete against the Rams. Who are fully armed, at least they were coming into the contest.