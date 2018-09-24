- Before we get to the [INAUDIBLE] weekend, by the way, we want to hear from you-- 844-570-1360.

Did little Timmy hit a 3-run homer? Do you want to hear about it? Your best of the weekend.

- Timmy, that's funny you bring up that name.

- 844-570-1360. Before we get into your best of the weekend, you had an incredibly quotable moment.

- I had a couple of best of the weekends. Oh, god.

- Is Tiger back? Is it the B word? I do believe there's a difference between redemption and him redeeming himself from where he's come from-- back injuries, drug abuse, sex addiction.

- God, it's so good.

- And is he actually back, back to being Tiger Woods? Because someone hit me with he's 13th in the world. Well, that's not where I know Tiger to be. Tiger Woods, by his own fault, he's arguably the greatest of all time-- not 13th, number one, winning majors. That to me is back.

NICK HARDWICK: Well, Mike says he's going to be number one next year.

- So does that make him back?

- Mike Abram said he's going to be number one next year.

- Do you have him as back?

- Based on his age, based on what he's went through in the surgery that is he's had, he's virtually back.

- He's got a good back.

- Isn't it really difficult at this point in 2018 to expect Tiger Woods to be what he was in the early 2000s? So if we recalibrate our expectations for Tiger Woods, hell yeah he's back. I understand winning a championship, and I do think there's-- it seems like one's brewing. One is a coming. So it's a matter of time before he does that-- I guess, complete the comeback. But I would say more or less, Tiger Woods is back.

- Now we're still getting to know Fletch. And Fletch, I'm getting the sense is kind of a golf geek. Fletch--

FLETCH: I'm a golf fan. And based on that crowd at East Lake yesterday coming up the 18th fairway and onto the green, there was a frenzy. And Tiger Woods had the look in his eye that he was ready to go.

NICK HARDWICK: He had the look.

FLETCH: He is back.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

NICK HARDWICK: He had the look in his eye.

JUDSON RICHARDS: He's on his eye because there are people that turned out to see Tiger Woods?

NICK HARDWICK: Yes.

FLETCH: There was a bunch people in a frenzy. It was not like--

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

JUDSON RICHARDS: Oh, they were in a frenzy?

FLETCH: --when we went out to see Tiger Woods earlier.

JUDSON RICHARDS: So would that mean Tiger Woods is back because of a frenzy?

NICK HARDWICK: I want to hear that audio again. I've got to hear that audio again of Tiger winning and the place erupting and then him speaking. And then everybody's like, yeah. They were so happy that Tiger Woods is back.

- Well, it was a frenzy, so.

- I almost got emotional hearing it.

FLETCH: Judson's a hater.

JUDSON RICHARDS: The greatest comeback in sports history.

NICK HARDWICK: Well, it was a pretty good comeback.

JUDSON RICHARDS: I don't have it until it's a major.

NICK HARDWICK: He was rock bottom, though. Again, from where he was to winning--

JUDSON RICHARDS: It's an amazing story. There's redemption, but I can't say Tiger's back, and I don't think I can call it-- did he call it the greatest comeback in sports history? Well, you said one of the greatest.

FLETCH: One of.

JUDSON RICHARDS: One of the greatest comebacks in sports history.

NICK HARDWICK: It is one of the greatest. This is one of the greatest.

FLETCH: The dude went from never being able to play professional golf--

- Oh, you just killed your own mic.

- He was ranked 1,200th--

- Why did you do that?

- 1,199. 1,199. What did he call him? What did Mike call him? He was like a muni hack.

JUDSON RICHARDS: Yeah, he did.

- Come play the municipal golf course at Torrey Pines. Watch him hack it around.