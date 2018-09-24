- Let's not horse around because Rocky Long is on the line. And we are excited about that overtime victory. Coach, just how you drew it up, right?

ROCKY LONG(ON PHONE): Well, I'll tell you what, since you know how this works, a win is a win. And you're happy anytime you win, but it was a lot harder than people thought it was going to be. Now, going into the game, we thought it was going to be like that. But I think some other people had the wrong impression about what kind of a team that was coming in here. But we're happy with the win.

- I know a win's a win, but an overtime victory, coach, tell the people. It is so sweet to have that walk-off victory. It feels so good. At least, in my opinion, it does. In yours, any difference in the celebration postgame in the locker room?

ROCKY LONG(ON PHONE): Well, I mean, there is some relief as well as excitement when you win a game like that. Because you think you've played well enough to win, but the other team keeps hanging in there and all of a sudden it goes to overtime. And then you make a big play on defense, that's sweet.

And when you know you have a great field goal kicker, all you gotta do is put it in the middle and he's going to win the game for you. So, yeah, it's pretty exciting at the end.

- Rocky, when you say other people didn't understand how difficult it will be for that win-- do you mean your young players or do you mean fans that don't think that Eastern Michigan was going to show up and play tough?

ROCKY LONG(ON PHONE): I think it's both. I think the fans expect a certain level of play and they don't know anything about the MAC or the Eastern Michigans of the world and don't know what kind of kids those are. And then I think we've got some young players on our team that assume that if we can beat a ranked team-- a top-25 ranked team that anybody that's not ranked, it'll be easy.

And I think that's a maturing process. But I've seen veteran teams react like that too. So it's all about education and them believing what we're telling them.

- Rocky Long with us on Extra 1360. Rocky, I've got to tell you-- because I interviewed four of your players after the game. Three consecutive home games I've been doing it for this three winning streak. You have some really, really good dudes on your team. Darren Hall, I mean, he was bouncing off the walls. I felt younger talking to him.

John was honest with me, he said his heart rate is different when he takes the field for an overtime one to kick it as opposed to the first quarter. A lot of times players won't admit to it. In overtime, tell us about the interception-- really the one that sealed it especially with the way the college football rules go in OT.

ROCKY LONG(ON PHONE): Well, we had a young coroner out there in Darren Hall and he played the play exactly right. We were playing a two-deep coverage where they can isolate a corner with a guy underneath him and a guy over the top of him. And you want to give up the one underneath because it's not going to score and you want to protect the one that goes in the end zone.

And you've got to trick a quarterback every once in a while to think the guy is open and then run back in there and make the play. And he played it exactly right. He had a guy in front of him. He kind of jumped him and made it look like he was going to give up the corner route and then ran back into the corner route. And the ball was thrown just a little bit under-thrown, so he made a great play on it and gave us a chance to win.

- All right, coach, 3-1 headed into the bye week, really good time. You're dealing with a bunch of injuries, Juwan Washington 12 for 61, but he finished up the game watching from the sidelines. Got the turf toe, but he was also on the sidelines wearing a sling. Can we get an update on his progress or where he's at with his health?

ROCKY LONG(ON PHONE): They're not sure exactly what's wrong with him. There is something in the upper chest. I don't know the body very well, but it's the scapula. I don't know how that works underneath the scapula there's some ribs, I guess. And they think he bruised a rib.

Now they don't know exactly what the extent of the injury is right now and they're going to give him an MRI today and we'll have a better understanding. But he couldn't play. He was hurting. And we lost Isaac Lessard, our fullback, with a neck injury. They'll find out what's wrong with him today.

So the injuries are piling up. And then we have some veteran players standing on the sidelines. So we'll get one or two of them back for the game.

- Rocky, the bye week has to fall to what it feels like a really good time. You don't want anybody to be hurt, but if it is going to happen, if it's going to pile up when you're heading into Boise State, do you like these two weeks?

ROCKY LONG(ON PHONE): Well, I mean, you never know if they're going to come at the right time. But with our injury situation, it came at the exact right time. And then we get the bye week before we enter conference play.

Our goal is always to win the conference championship. And we're such a young team that's going to be difficult to do, but we've got to get our veteran and our good players back from injury. And if we don't, we have a harder time to win.

- Rocky Long, as always, thank you for the time. Congratulations on the victory over Eastern Michigan. I know you've got a lot of work to do even though it's the bye week. We look forward to catching up with you next Monday.

ROCKY LONG(ON PHONE): I appreciate it, guys. Thanks for having me on.