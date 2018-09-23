- Tough day for him. Probably just all the way around. He's been so good for us, battling out of tough spots. He's done it repetitively. He can manage to get out of that second inning with minimal damage considering as many base runners he allowed. There's the two kind of home runs, solo homers. He left the bases stranded at 4th. Was kind of uncharacteristic of him.

Throughout the course of the year he's been really good for us at minimizing damage. He's given us an opportunity to win games and tough when Trey comes in and can't hold it down and get out of there for him, and keep those other runs from scoring too.

REPORTER: Also, [INAUDIBLE] for him is just a day when he didn't have his best stuff or maybe some of the environment getting to him. Your assessment.

ANDY GREEN: I don't think it's environment getting to him. I don't think Joey's phased by that. I think more than anything today it was just, you know, you leave a couple [INAUDIBLE] up, you throw a few in the dirt, and they get to the backstop too. And you start wondering where to throw that pitch.

And it's just probably an indication that [INAUDIBLE] two pitch pitcher right now. Finding that curve ball to be a part of his mix going forward into next year. That's something to be talked about as well.

REPORTER: Things went well for Eric Lauer, not as well for the next couple of young pitchers that you want to see get this experience. All said and done though, still something to be gained from this, something to be learned on the way out.

- Yeah, we're not close. I mean, as we have to look at it right now from where we were from, like, you know, beating them on a consistent basis. We can beat them one given night if we get everything to line up correctly. But to be able to beat them consistently, we've got more to do. And I hope those guys start of that game realize what they can do to get better.

We love Joey. He's a warrior. He's going be fine. He's going to continue to grow. He's got one more start this year, but this wasn't a good one.