- Coach, did you get to watch, or do you watch much NFL? Did you get to watch that Thursday night football last night?

JEFF HORTON: You know, got to watch a little bit. Thursday night's date night. That's the night we don't stay in the office late. So I came home, had a nice meal, and watched-- watched Baker do his thing.

- How did he look to you? What stood out?

JEFF HORTON: I thought he looked good, you know. He brings a lot of-- first thing, he brings a lot of energy. I mean, Kelly's, obviously, a great competitor. I think the other guys on the team feed off that and they made some plays when they had to, and the other guys made plays to help them.

- What are some of the attributes that you're looking for in a quarterback? Like, give me a tangible and an intangible asset that you're looking for in the quarterback position.

JEFF HORTON: The big thing I like to see, you know, is just body language. I think if that guy's going to be your leader, you know, he-- he has to have the right kind of body language out there on the field and be able to bounce back if something goes wrong that he's, you know, not going nuts or-- or things like that that he, you know, can recompose himself, get back to the task at hand, and then keep everybody else moving in the right direction. Just his-- his general presence. And when he steps in the huddle, that the other guys know, hey, this guy can help us win.

- Jeff, when you're scouting or recruiting a quarterback in high school, how quickly can you tell if he's got the mannerisms and even the characteristics that you're looking for?

JEFF HORTON: That's probably the hardest thing. You know, when you get highlight tapes, you know, I've never seen an incompletion on a highlight tape.

- No, nobody likes to throw those out there.

JEFF HORTON: They're completing every pass, making every play, you know. But I like to go watch them at practice kind of see what kind of energy do they have in practice. Do they run in the practice? Do they get the guys going, or everybody kind of lollygagging around, those kind of things. I mean, you get a chance to see them at a game, you know, then, obviously, the body language and leadership and competitive, it's those kind of things.

- Jeff, it seems like you guys at San Diego State, you've been together as a crew more or less, the core coaching staff, for quite a long time. And as a company, you know what you're looking for out of your employees who are these football players that you're going out and recruiting, which to me, when you have that hiring process down, it seems like the business can be really sustainable, which your program is sure showing to be.

When it comes to the running back position, how do you guys always get it right? It just seems like the farm is always stocked.

JEFF HORTON: I hope you're right. I hope you're right. You know, we just try to go out there and find guys, you know, our big cells, obviously, we're going to run the football, and is he going to do that? Why would you go to a spread team and-- and but, again, got to find the guy-- you can't block them all. You've got to be able to make some people miss, break tackles, and are willing to put in the time and effort to learn, you know, the real intricacies of the run game. And-- because most kids come from high school-- or spread teams now in high school and, you know, you got to work with them a little bit. They never lined up in the eyes per se.

- Jeff Horton, OC San Diego State on Action 1360. Talking about that running back position, backup Chase Jasmine looks, again, like the real deal as we were saying last year behind Rashaad Penny, it's Juwan Washington. Chase looks like the real deal, had 112 yards, two touchdowns, and I know coming into the preseason we're in the preseason in training camp, we're asking you guys who's going to solidify that number two, and you didn't really quite know, or did you know and you just didn't tell us? And then when did he solidify that role in your mind?

JEFF HORTON: Well, I thought really from like October on last year, the middle of October, he really upped his game in practice. Didn't get a chance to play much. Still behind Rashaad and Juwan. But he got his opportunity, he stepped up, he looked really fast running downhill quick, and I thought in that fourth quarter, man, he brought great energy to the team, and the team really responded with it and, you know, everybody was jacked up for him.

- Jeff, how is Juwan Washington doing?

JEFF HORTON: He's good. You know, he practiced yesterday and looked like no issues so he should be full go Saturday.

- Coach, as you get set for this game, there's a really cool moment on Saturday. You guys had a time out, you were out on the field for the TB time out, you drew it up. Ryan Agnew, I think it was a touchdown pass to Fred Trevillion. And Agnew immediately turned and pointed, I think it was at you, for the call. Is that-- was-- what was he pointing at you, too? Is that kind of, you know, one of your favorite moments in what you do for a living? I mean, that's kind of the home run, the perfect swing when you come through and call the right play like that.

JEFF HORTON: It really was. We were discussing some options, some different paths and stuff, and he really liked that one and he said, coach, I'll throw a touchdown pass to Tim. We run it, but he completed the pass. So then the best part was then like you said, when he turned and pointed over at me and you could read his lips, I could hear him almost. And he said, I told you so. So I thought that was awesome. I like the guys that have some sight to him and belief and confidence and I loved every minute of that. That was great.

- Where does Eastern-- Eastern Michigan excel? What kind of unique challenges are they going to present you guys?

JEFF HORTON: This year they're two and one. They beat Purdue in the Big 10 this year, they beat Rutgers in the Big 10 a year ago. So, you know, we're going to have our hands full, you know. We know from playing a [INAUDIBLE] team Northern Illinois in the last couple of years that, you know, those guys are big strong dudes, too, you know, and they're coming in from the Midwest. And probably think we're a bunch of soft California beach guys or something. So I think it's going to be a heck of a battle.

- All right, Coach. Hey, best of luck to you. I'm really looking forward to seeing this run game light up, and talking to you, hopefully, next Friday on "I Love You, Man, Friday." Once again, we love you, Jeff Horton.