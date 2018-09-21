- Well, Baker Mayfield, here you go. Just the way you like it, center stage.

- Yeah, that Baker Mayfield. Center stage. National TV. Down by 14 to the New York Jets at home on Thursday Night Football. And what did you do? You came in and you provided all the energy for the stadium. Everybody was waiting on that moment. Thankfully set up very well by Tyrod Taylor. I think Tyrod-- Tyrod-- if we're going to give him any credit, he really set the scene for Baker Mayfield to come in. And the bar was extremely low. Tyrod Taylor 4 for 14 for 19 yards and he couldn't hit the broadside of a barn. That guy was absolutely atrocious. Couldn't see the blitz. Had no idea what he looking at on the defensive side of the ball. So the bar was really low when Baker Mayfield comes in. He goes down the field 4 plays, field goal before the end of half.

- Got him on the 4.

- 14 to 3. Gets them on the board. Really good game by Baker Mayfield. He provided the energy. I think he's a kinetic spark. He's just potential energy sitting on that sidelines waiting to be moved and turned into real energy. And when they put him in that huddle, the command of the huddle, the direction that he gave, the communication that he gave, Jeff Horton said he was watching Baker Mayfield last night. Another Texas boy, by the way, so Jeff Horton, Texas-- from Texas, offensive coordinator for San Diego State. He's like, what are you looking for? He's looking for the intangibles in the huddle. What's his body language like?

I'm seeing Baker Mayfield communicate with everybody on the field virtually on every play. And when he comes into the huddle, he's just acts like he's been there for 10, 12 years in the National Football League. For a guy who had no preparation with the ones this week, three days of preparation on a Thursday night football, oh, yeah, and it's your first appearance ever, he was unbelievable. Unbelievable. His command was ridiculous, his velocity-- I mean, there was times that I think Baker Mayfield threw the ball too hard. He spins the ball too fast. That's not really a thing. But--

- But he's 10 yards away.

- If he's-- Josh Allen throws the ball too hard. Baker Mayfield, I think, at times when he threw the ball, it wasn't like it snuck up on the guys too quick, but the accuracy from a group of ones who hadn't worked with Baker, like Jarvis Landry bodied a ball probably because he's used to bodying some of Tyrod Taylor's errant throws. That's a Jarvis Landry use those big strong hands that you've got thing. He's got the velocity. He makes every throw on the football field. He can throw it out to the corner, he can throw it to the flat. He can throw it across the middle, he can read your defense. He can pick you apart. Where there's not windows, Baker Mayfield makes windows. He's that freaking good. And he throws a really catchable ball and he can extend the play and he's accurate on the move.

What else do you want out of your quarterback? Is there anything else you want out of your quarterback? The only thing I want out of Baker Mayfield to do more is to know when to throw the ball out of bounds, and that's going to come. Because right now he's trying to do a little bit too much dazzling, and he had a couple of fumbles last night and he doesn't need to put himself or his team in those situations. Because that will destroy a game. So I bet they go back and look at the film and they're like, Baker, just throw the ball out of bounds right here. If you can't get out, chuck it.

He's so good that Hue Jackson, who would not start him, was even doing some thump chesting after the game.

- I'm laughing because at one time people said, boy, we shouldn't have drafted him. Now, everybody's saying, dang, he can really throw. You're laughing up front. I like that. Not you, I mean, I'm just saying in general. When we took him, boy, he was too small, he couldn't throw this, couldn't throw that. Now, boy, what throws he makes. I think that's funny to me.

- There you go, Hue. Now, we're hearing you starting to get into it a little bit. I do like how Hue handled the post-game press conference overall. Nate called in and he checked us just a touch because Hue's not really willing in the post-game presser to name Baker Mayfield as the starting quarterback. But, come on. We've all got eyes. But I'm still hearing some national commentary. Peter King's talking about this isn't a sure thing that you want to put Baker back in there. Peter, do you watch football? Have you watched it for the last 50 years of your life, and can you trust your vision?

- Here's how Hue handled it. Who's your starter for next week? Which they, obviously, have Sunday off so it's about 10 days away.

- Obviously, I like to watch the tape. Obviously, Baker did some great things. I mean, again, we don't play until next Sunday. We've got some days. Let's not get into those debates tonight, you know. Obviously, what he did tonight was outstanding for the football team and for his teammates, and just the way he competed.

But, again, I have to watch the tape, and-- and we'll go from there.

- I like it. Here in the back, I like it. I like what he did. You could hear that he's really trying to muffle down the excitement. Because this is what good programs do is he knows Bill Belichick after a win is harder on his team than he probably wants to be, because he needs to be. It's accountability. It's like let's go look, we can still get better. Antonio Callaway, you can still catch that ball. Baker Mayfield, you don't have to fumble these things. And Myles Garrett in the fourth quarter, it's OK to be somewhere on the screen next to Sam Darnold. It's OK to put pressure on the quarterback and allow us to rush with 4 and play some coverage back there. It's what teams who expect to win act like in post-game press conferences.

So I've been really hard on Hue Jackson and the way he's handled everything. It's-- there's no right way to act in a press conference, or in an off season when you've won one of 32 games. There's not really a great way to behave. And so what I like about this, and we saw this for years in the recent memory with the Chargers here in town of-- I thought a coach mishandling wins and a coach mishandling losses. On the loss end of things, like, oh, we're going to go back and watch the tape. And on the winning end of things, it was like, we're way too excited for being a 4 and a 5 win ball club here. Calm down. So if you were that excited, it would be like, dude, you need to act like you've been here before.