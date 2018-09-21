- Follow Bob Scanlan on Twitter, @heyscan. One of the nicest dudes in the game. Bob, we love you, man, on Friday.

- All right, Bob. Padres, 31 games below 500. 6192. Who stood out to you down the stretch here?

BOB SCANLAN: Franmil Reyes for me as far as a potential Rookie of the Year candidate for the Padres. He's been outstanding. This is a young man that opened up some eyes in spring training. A guy that actually made it through the rule 5 draft last year so the Padres had a chance to lose him. The rest of the league had a chance to grab him. He made it through so it's not like he was a guy that was on everybody's radar screen, or that a bunch of other teams were willing to take a chance on.

And look what he's accomplished for himself this year. He's gotten to a point now where he's really been a force at the plate. He's made a lot of changes for himself, not just physically, but, also, he has grown up a lot in the big leagues. And I think one of the things that's most exciting about him is not just the fact that he's 6'6", 275 pounds that can crush, but he's super bright. He is a very smart kid. Wants to learn, has really gotten better under the tutelage of Eric Hosmer. So for me Franmil Reyes has been, I think, one of the funnest surprises so far this year.

- Franmil Reyes went through that real lull in the middle of the season, got his swing back together, he's been on like an 11 or a 12 game hit streak recently. I was a early detractor of Franmil Reyes just based on the size and being in the National League, being in the outfield. Do you see him long-term with the Padres? Or are we going to see him somewhere else and being a DH in the AL?

BOB SCANLAN: That's a great question. And, obviously, one that is being thrown around a lot by people in all front offices everywhere in terms of what does this guy potentially fit in our ball club. And, again, I think what he's showing is, look, there's no doubt, as we mentioned, 6'6", 275, there's always going to be some physical challenges about just how fast can you get that body going? How quickly can you turn to make an adjustment?

But, again, what we've seen, I think, is a very heady player. A kid that he understands what he's up against in terms of-- of that element of his defense. He's gotten a lot better. In fact, he himself will say you should have seen me two years ago. I was brutal in the outfield. So he's worked very hard on it. He's come a long way. You know, is he ever going to be a Travis Jankowski out there? Of course, not. But I think that he can get to a point where he's, you know, good enough out there and knows how to use his body, position himself, take proper angles that the bat will-- will make up for whatever defensive deficiencies might inherently exist.

So this kid can hit. He can hit for power. He can take his walk. So I think the force that he makes in the presence of the lineup will make up for some of those deficiencies that he has in the outfield. At least that's right now. I would give him a shot.

- Bob, what would you make-- how would you describe the rookie-- I'm sorry, his first season that Eric Hosmer has had with the Padres?

BOB SCANLAN: I think it's been great. Has he hit the way we thought he was going to hit? No. He hasn't put up the numbers, I think, that, you know, some people would have expected, even Eric himself probably would have had in mind. But you've got to remember, he's not been on a very offensive strong ball club, so he's sort of been a lone guy out there. He's learning a new league. You know, we can talk about all the usual cliches about transitioning from one team to another, another organization, another league, being on a team that's not authentically very supportive around him.

That being said, he still put up some fine numbers. But the big thing is, guys, I think, twofold. First of all, he has been such a solidifying force on that infield. He's-- I don't think people give him enough credit for what he does over there defensively in terms of his footwork, his glove work, and what he can do with his arm. It's been fabulous to watch. So fun.

But, also, we mentioned the impact that he's had on Franmil Reyes. They have a very tight relationship. Franmil Reyes, his development this year has not been totally on its own. It's been because he's had a mentor there, a veteran guy in Eric Hosmer. Hosmer's also been very influential with some of the other young guys there. So as far as being the veteran presence that you want as far as being the defensive guy at first base to help out the infield, I think he's been tremendous and the bat has been coming around in place.

So, all in all, for me Eric Hosmer did as advertised, and I think it's only going to get better.

