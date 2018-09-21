JUDSON RICHARDS: Nick, Conor McGregor signed a six year-- a six fight deal with UFC. And according to Dana White. You pumped on that?

- Do we have dollar value? I always like to know these dollar values.

- I did not see a dollar value.

- Six fight deal? Hell yeah, I'm excited about Conor McGregor signing a six fight deal.

- This is going to get me back in the fight game. Because he's the guy that you want to see in the fight game. And I really like this next match-up that they set him up with. Khabib Nurmagomedov. Is that about right?

- I think you nailed it.

- Nurmagomedov. I'm pretty sure that's close.

- Khabib doesn't quite have the chops that Conor does in a back and forth.

- No. He just kind of sat there and looked like he was trying to meditate Conor McGregor out of his head.

- He tested the waters a little bit.

REPORTER: What did you expect?

KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV: Like what--

CONOR MCGREGOR: The truth! Because that's all I talk! Truth!

KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV: What are you talking about?

CONOR MCGREGOR: That's all I talk, truth!

KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV: I'm come here for smash this guy. I don't--

CONOR MCGREGOR: Smash me, mate!

KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV: I--

CONOR MCGREGOR: Smash me!

KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV: I don't want to--

CONOR MCGREGOR: Here! Smash me!

KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV: I can't stand you.

CONOR MCGREGOR: You say same location. Here he is right in front of you. I'm right in front of you. Did you do not see me at the outside the bus now? Did you not see me right in front of you outside the [BLEEP] bus? I showed you my hands. No weapons. The first thing when I showed up at that bus, I showed both my hands to let him know I come here unarmed. No weapons!

- [LAUGHING]

- What the hell is he talking about? This guy's out of his mind.

- I know. Remember when he attacked the bus?

- I come here unarmed.

- So after they did-- now, that was the sitting press conference. After they did the, you know, face to face-- you can imagine how that went down. More screaming. If he didn't have the accent, it would be the most tired act in all of sports.

NICK HARDWICK: The accent helps it out. Cause then you got to dig a little deeper. It's like, I have no idea what he's talking about right there.

JUDSON RICHARDS: You got to lean closer, read lips. In armed.

NICK HARDWICK: Where his act doesn't get tired is in the ring. He's really fun to watch fight. And he really goes at it. So he backs up all these press conferences, all the hate, with a lot of technicality. And what I love so much-- and Floyd Mayweather was so good at this too-- is being a polarizing figure and having one side of the population hate you, one side love you.

But what they're going to do is they're going to buy your fight. And then afterwards, they become the Humble Warrior. Afterwards, watch him after a fight in his post-game press conference, and watch Floyd Mayweather other than when he's dealing with Larry Merchant and some really odd questions there. Floyd always becomes humble. And you kind of fall in love with Floyd after a match.

So for me, I realize this is just part of the ticket sales. But then after the match is that true Conor McGregor. You can also go watch McGregor on Netflix if you want to know more about him and his training and how deep this guy is. There's a lot of layers to Conor McGregor. And this is merely just an act.