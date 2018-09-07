Is this the most talented Chargers roster that Tom Telesco has built?
Video Details
Chargers GM Tom Telesco joins Hardwick and Richards to talk about this upcoming Chargers season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices