- We've got quarterback and consultant, he was a 2010 draft pick to the New England Patriots out of Oklahoma State. Excellent work for Pro Football Focus as their senior analyst. You can find him on Twitter @Zac_Robinson5. It's Zac Robinson. Zac, how are you, buddy?

ZAC ROBINSON: Good, I appreciate you guys having me on.

- Thank you for the time. I appreciate it, especially coming on after Sam Darnold's big performance. What did you think week two to week one, because Pro Football Focus, you guys had him as your top performer after week one, I believe.

ZAC ROBINSON: Yeah, no, he was really solid week one. They haven't really asked them to do very much both weeks, really. The first week he was just pretty decisive, got the ball out. We're charting accuracy and all sorts of stuff and he was by far the most accurate quarterback that week.

But last night, he had the one pick on the fourth down play. He didn't have a whole lot of options to go to on there, so you kind of take it a little bit with a grain of salt. But you'd like to see them open up the offense a little bit, let him throw the ball down the field. Everything's just been so quick and underneath. They're playing it safe, so hopefully as we get into week three they'll kind of test the next level of the defense and let him show off what he can do, because he does have that ability to push the ball down the field.

- Zac, this quarterback battle for the Jets is pretty interesting. You know, Teddy Bridgewater's looked pretty good. Obviously, he's got some experience, but still a fairly young quarterback. And, of course, McCown is the guy that has the most experience and most people feel like should be the starter-- just to let Sam Darnold get some experience. Is this still, what do they call it, a cloudy, murky decision right now? That's what the coaching staff of the Jets is saying. When you look at it, where do you think it's going? Which way is it leaning at this point for the preparation of week one?

- I would say that the progress that Darnold has shown and, really, he's making a transition into an offense he was pretty much doing at USC-- West Coast principles. So the transition for him was probably a little bit easier than most of these other rookie quarterbacks. So I see it going in his favor.

He certainly hasn't shown that it's going to be too big for him, even though it is preseason. But he doesn't seem like a guy that that's going to get in there and have the deer-in-the-headlights look starting off week one. I think they've got to move forward with Sam Darnold.

- What's the best way that Jeremy Bates, the OC, can set Sam up for success?

- Yeah, I think it's the under-center play action game, I think, is what they're going to need quite a bit. We've seen that Jeremy Bates has a West Coast background. He wants to get the ball out quick which Sam Darnold, like you said, he's such a reactionary player and just really instinctive when he's reacting to pressure up front or on the back end and extending the play.

So when you get third and seven situations, he's going to extend the play and make a play with his legs, keeping his eyes up down the field more often than not.