- Our next guest, Green Bay Packers' 2005-2010, Super Bowl champion and, apparently, the Tony Robbins to Aaron Rodgers. It's Brady Poppinga. Brady, what's up buddy?

- Good morning, guys. Aaron Rodgers, he's a smart guy, man.

- Brady, do you sense Aaron Rodgers taking on a different tone and stepping into a new place as a leader?

- No. He's always been salty and getting ornery and annoyed. I mean, this time, he just let it kind of be known to everybody, that's all it was. He, I think, was kind of like-- because you know how it is sometimes, you just wanted to give that kind of political answer and just move on. I had teammates in their interviews, that was their goal.

Their goal was to give as many cliches as they can so they would be the most boring interview, and then the media would just move on to somebody else. And there are times where I think Aaron gets into that mode where he's like, I don't want to deal with this anymore. Whereas this time, it wasn't that. He was just like, I'm done. I'm just going to tell-- I'm going to get it off my chest. Boom, here it is.

And I believe a lot of people that had been hearing him kind of dancing around some of the topics, it was a shock. They took it a little bit more seriously like, oh, my gosh, he's starting to lose it. He's a bad teammate. He shouldn't be putting his teammates out on blast like that and those kinds of things. When, in reality, he always did that in the first place, he just didn't make it as public.

- Super Bowl champion Brady Poppinga with us on Extra 1360, Fox Sports San Diego, offering life advice to Aaron Rodgers, perhaps.

Brady, when I went on my fly fishing trip a couple of weeks ago, I was driving through New Mexico, Utah listening to you and Steve. You guys sounded great. Do you think your Rodgers is sending a message a little bit through the media to the organization itself about frustration with young wide receivers when giving up, perhaps, a favorite of his wide receivers in Jordy Nelson?

- I don't know if he's sending a message, because that message had already been sent that he was not happy about that move. But there's no question that he's kind of frustrated about it. Because he knows as many-- that chemistry between the receiver and the quarterback is not only vital, but it takes a while to develop.

And so I'd have to imagine because his guy-- he's been around a long time with Aaron. He's played at an elite, hall of fame level. He built this rapport with a guy that has a lot of tread on his tires, Jordy Nelson, and all of the sudden, they're like nah, and the way it went down. So there's surely a lot of embedded, you could say, frustration there, because they didn't even really offer Jordy a viable restructuring of his deal to just stay there. I mean, that's just so disrespectful.

But it's not just-- I can imagine Aaron was probably like, oh, it's disrespectful to Jordy, but kind of disrespectful to the team that you expect us to, every single year, have to start from ground zero, or at least half the star back a little bit. You take some steps back to reestablish that chemistry. So there's no question there's some frustration there. And he's wanting to see things accelerate so he can get into that mode where he can-- I mean, as a quarterback, you just want to get up there and you want to be able to read the defense and know that that receiver is reading the exact same thing you are so he can just zip to a spot, or to a window, and you have full confidence that receiver's going to deliver and be there. That's what it comes down to.