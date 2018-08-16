- Jalen Ramsey, coming in scorching hot. I said yesterday I didn't mind it. I don't mind Jalen doing this. He kind of laid the gauntlet down for himself. He laid it down for his defense and our good buddy, Brady Poppinga, who just joined us in espanol also liked this. He liked having a teammate do this. It kind of does bring out that fight or flight response in a team.

It's like, all right, our boy's about to get into it with a lot of dudes this year because he is dusting up with 22 quarterbacks in the National Football League-- 22 quarterbacks he laid out there. And most of them, he said they either don't suck, they suck, they all right.

And I got to say, there's something about Jalen Ramsey doing this that lays it down. But here's what I will say before that is, football has a way. Baseball has a way-- Wil Myers plays third base, five of the first six balls put into play were hit to him. Baseball has a way of finding you. The ball will find you.

Football has a way of humbling you. And so my only advice to Jalen would be, while I kind of like this and I kind of like what it does to the urgency of their training camp, the one thing I would tell Jalen is, humble yourself, or you will be humbled. Whether it's through injury or through defeat, there will come a time when you are humbled for these comments that you're making.

- What did he say about Tom Brady? He's kind of a tough critic, isn't he?

- Tom Brady doesn't suck. Aaron Rodgers doesn't suck. His first two guys that he talked about, they do not suck. So the question was, who are the quarterbacks, in your opinion, who don't suck? And this is where the deciphering of Jalen comes in.

This is his quarterback ranking right off the top. Aaron Rodgers does not. Tom Brady doesn't. Then he goes on to talk about-- and this is kind of a strange little thing, and this is all straight to it. He goes, I've got a thing now about all the teams. And then he immediately goes to Marcus Mariota.

Marcus Mariota is a great quarterback for their team. A great quarterback for their team. I think Tyrod Taylor is actually a better quarterback than he gets credit for. He doesn't make mistakes. He's honestly a Marcus Mariota-type player where he manages a game really well.

Here's the one that really stuck out to me when I'm thinking about Jalen's comments-- and he did heap praise by the way.

- Oh, gosh, yeah.

- He gave two quarterbacks and it would beat them for the next five to 10 years.

- That would be the MVPs of the league.

- Yes.

- And one of them he better be careful about saying this because it's in his division-- Deshaun Watson. Deshaun Watson is going to be an MVP for the next five to 10 years, and it's going to switch back and forth between Deshaun and Carson Wentz. They are that kind of player-- transcending player in Jalen = Ramsey's mind.

- It's also interesting that the two players that he projected for 10 years are both coming off ACL tears, right? That should be acknowledged.

- That is true.

- He also said that he hadn't seen enough from Jimmy Garoppolo, virtually, to make a decision as of yet, right?

- He said he's a scheme guy.

- Well, it's hard for me to go, wait a minute, Jimmy Garoppolo, still a question mark, 7-0. But Deshaun Watson, who's 3-3, played in six games, he's going to great for the next 10 years? Now he did acknowledge his own quarterback as well, right?

- Blake do what Blake need to do. Blake do what Blake need to do. That's what he's talking about. Blake do what Blake need to do was his comments towards Blake Bortles.

- Honey, do look far in this? Girl, you do what you need to do.

- "GQ" had been holding onto this story until something happened. Funny, they knew something was going to happen with Jalen Ramsey. He was going to find a way to make himself part of the news, which is not that easy to do in Jacksonville.

- No.

- It's of an NFL outpost, wouldn't you?

- Well, they were in the AFC championship game, so vastly different than years past.

- But still Jacksonville. Still always not going to be at the forefront of conversation, because it's little old Jacksonville with a really transient population. By the way, they don't even get all of their slate of home games. They play overseas multiple times.

- But Jalen has made news numerous times last year. Jalen's the reason why Jacksonville is part of conversation.

- Comment on Blake Bortles, and he's like, next question.

- Next question.

- Ain't my quarterback. But I'll talk about anybody else.

- Yeah, that's right. I'll put everybody on blast.