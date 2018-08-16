[CHEERING] [CRACK OF THE BAT]

ANNOUNCER 1: To left field. Struck pretty well. Upton going back. At the wall! That ball is gone to tie the game! Cory Spangenberg opposite field home run, and it's 2 to 2.

[CHEERING]

Bedrosian had gotten the first two outs pretty quietly here in the seventh, but Spangenberg makes some noise and ties the game.

[CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER 2: Not only clutch tying it up at 2, but 0-2 curveball from Bedrosian, and he takes it the opposite way. And you know, you have to hold your breath. You have to keep your pen on your scorecard, because Upton out there in left field. Watch this effort.

Scaling the wall. Not even close. Good try, though. Tied at 2. Launch angle.