- So what we've found over the years is that our seven and eight teams in the open division were not as competitive as we'd like them to be. There were often blowouts in 1 versus 8, and 2 and 7. And we felt like on any given year, there really only four teams that are significantly at a higher level than everybody else.

- It really was like the top six were pretty good. And then seven and eight were kind of on the bubble. And there was some people saying, well, gee, the eighth place team would be the first seat in Division 1 if they had lost a game somewhere. And the integrity of the coaches then comes into play.

- I mean, I don't think it affects our approach at all. We're still trying to go out and put the best product on the field. I think it strengthens the other divisions by limiting the open to four.

- It really makes those four an elite group, number one. But number two, by having those bottom four teams that had been in the open move to Division 1, it's going to make Division 1 much stronger. And that was important to me. And on down the line, it makes the competitiveness and each of our divisions a little bit stronger.

- Well, it will certainly be another interesting fall in the area's football playoffs. Fans from all across the county can debate who's number one, and which teams deserve to be in the open division playoff.

Now, that's the fun part. But just how does the Union Tribune come up with its weekly poll? Well, that is a group thing.

- I feel that it should be a county-wide thing. If it's a county-wide poll, it should include the county. So I have recruited 30 people from throughout the county. From Jerry Schniepp and his staff at the CIF office, to Jim Arnaiz, a former Helix coach. Mike Dolan, former San Pasqual coach.

People that I know and respect. People in the business. People on our staff at the UT. eastcountysports.com people, there. Publications from around the county. And everybody votes, and it has to be in by 10:00 AM on Monday. And everybody's vote counts 1. And that way, it overcomes prejudices.

ANCHOR: When it comes to the CIF playoffs, the highly respected MaxPreps poll comes into play.

- You got credit for a win. You also could get credit for a good loss. Let's say if you were a Valley center and you played a Helix, you played them tough, you would get credit for that tough loss. I think the coaches really liked the MaxPreps rankings, because it gives you a little bit more criteria. Not perfect by any means. But it's what they have, and that's what they've got to live with.

ANCHOR: And now, our first look at the Union Tribune's first poll of the season. Defending state champion Steel Canyon crack the top 10. Eastlake has a new coach and a new quarterback. And Ramona, with just one loss last season, we'll have Stanford baseball commit Derrick Diamond at quarterback. Quite a talented kid.

And now for number one. Helix led the way with 14 first place votes. Cathedral had the second most first place votes with 8. But Torrey Pines earned more voter points overall. The experts at the UT like Torrey Pines for their veteran leadership and their big offensive line.