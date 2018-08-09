CLUTCH: Renfroe’s grand slam wins it for the Padres in the 9th
Video Details
The Padres were down to their last strike when Hunter Renfroe went big fly with the bases loaded.
- In the air to left field for Renfroe. Deep, far, and that is very gone. Grand slam for Hunter Renfroe. Padres take the lead.
- Hunter Renfroe coming through big time. Let's go back to the first pitch. Swing and a miss on the high fast ball. Soria trying to go upstairs.
Now he's 0-2. Lays off that. OK, bring it on. Turn on it. 94 and gone.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Talk about clutch.
