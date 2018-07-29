[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: In the air to left center field. Moving back is Pollock. He turns, and it's gonna one hop the wall.

Ellis will score. Here comes Margot from first, trying to score. Throw is gonna be cut off. And the Padres tie the score 2-2.

Wil Myers, with a gapper to left center field, ties it up 2-2.

ANNOUNCER 2: Everybody loves the home run. How about a double score too? And knotting it up at 2. There's the hanging breaking ball. He put a good swing on it.

[CRACK OF THE BAT]

[CROWD SWELLS]

You can see Eric Hosmer now can trade places with Wil Myers and take the lead.