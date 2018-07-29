- You know, every homestand, this Padres team has a sushi night in the clubhouse after one of their games. And players told me today that they love when Trevor Hoffman is here for that. Because they just sit around and listen to him tell stories for hours on end. That's one of the many reasons they cherish Trevor Hoffman. Here a few more from the players words.

- Trevor's as good a human being as I've ever been around. Invested in everybody he sees. Wants this place to be great. Puts his sweat equity into it to make it better than it would be without him.

He gives a model to guys of what it's supposed to look like. And he'll come in the clubhouse after wins, after losses. And just seeing him around-- it's something I think that really, guys thrive off of.

- Trevor helped me a lot in spring training with my changeup. Just getting to be able to talk with him, pick the brain of a Hall of Famer. I mean, you don't get to do that every day. So I mean, just as open as he is with us in the clubhouse, and he always makes himself available. So that's awesome.

- When he shows up in the clubhouse, it's just a different kind of presence. It's just like, man, that's Trevor Hoffman. That's-- when he comes to work, he comes to-- whether he's-- you know, he's not even playing any more.

He's getting guys better. He's talking to guys about mentality, about pitching, about the way the game should be played. And it's special. It's special to be around him.

- He's someone we can always talk to, bounce something off of. He's taught us all little nuances that we can take and use as part of our game. There's things that I've, you know, taken from what he's told us in spring training and throughout the season that have, you know, kept us going and kept us on the right track.