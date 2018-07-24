- Earned run against deGrom.

[CRACK OF THE BAT]

Margot sends this one out to center field. Nimmo was pretty shallow. He's got to race back and it's going to be off the base of the wall. Galvis going to come in and score easily. Manuel's digging for three. The throw is not in time, an RBI triple. And the Padres have taken the lead 2 to 1 here in the fifth.

- Man, does that error in right field of loom large right now? Manny Margot continues to look so much better at the plate. This is a cutter. It's over the middle of the plate, and Jacob deGrom, probably the first mistake that he has made. Nimmo was playing shallow against Margot. This is the base of the wall, easily scoring Galvis.