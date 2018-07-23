CRAIG STAMMEN: A superhero team? I mean, we've got a great team. A lot of superheroes on this team. So I'd pick any three you can think of. I'll probably pick my bullpen mates. We'd be like a seven, eight man superhero team.

- Tyson, Clayton, and probably Renfroe. They're three of the stronger dudes.

- I would like Hosmer, Wil Myers, and Richard. They're strong. Hulk-- that will be Richard. Thor will be Hosmer. Myers will be Captain America.

TRAVIS JANKOWSKI: I would pick Hunter. Strength and knowledge about survival that most people don't have. That guy can probably start a fire in the dugout at some point. So I'll pick Hunter. I'll pick Hos-- height, strength. And I would pick Wil just because he would make all of us look better and he'd kind of be the odd man.