Which Padres player is a superhero?
The Padres have their own superheroes.
CRAIG STAMMEN: A superhero team? I mean, we've got a great team. A lot of superheroes on this team. So I'd pick any three you can think of. I'll probably pick my bullpen mates. We'd be like a seven, eight man superhero team.
- Tyson, Clayton, and probably Renfroe. They're three of the stronger dudes.
- I would like Hosmer, Wil Myers, and Richard. They're strong. Hulk-- that will be Richard. Thor will be Hosmer. Myers will be Captain America.
TRAVIS JANKOWSKI: I would pick Hunter. Strength and knowledge about survival that most people don't have. That guy can probably start a fire in the dugout at some point. So I'll pick Hunter. I'll pick Hos-- height, strength. And I would pick Wil just because he would make all of us look better and he'd kind of be the odd man.
