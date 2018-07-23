- Everything is good. Frustrating way for that to end for him. In that seventh inning, I thought he pitched well enough to earn that opportunity to pitch in that inning. Especially coming to make sure that double header today. Lets one pitch get away from him on Alfaro, and the one that was-- that Kiner kind of fisted in the outfield. He was good. He was good all day. Thought he located as well as he has. Thought he found his sinker early in the game. Mixed after that, it was a good recipe.

REPORTER: There seemed to be a different calmness about him. Was that what led to this, or was that a result of him getting some better results today?

ANDY GREEN: I just thought he attacked well. I thought right after Herrera hit the home run a pretty good pitch, it was out of the zone, down and in. And dropped the head on it. But there was that little bit of time when it-- it got quick for him, and AJ went out a great time mound visit. And Luis, to his credit, like brought it all back in, threw the ball really well after that.

So you want to score runs when a guy throws like that. You want to give an opportunity to win a game. It's a frustrating one to lose, but he threw well.

REPORTER: You talked about velocity in the four seam fastball up in the zone. You guys are prepared for it, still just much to try to get that.

ANDY GREEN: I think it was the command in secondary, and the two seamer as well, keeping people off of it, especially our lefties. You know, he was dropping in spin when he wanted to. When that two-seamer had just enough movement to keep us from cheating to the four seamer. So I thought he pitched really well. He's one of those guys that if you run into the low 90s, it's going to be a tough night. I thought this was the wrong night to run into him.

REPORTER: What does Luis have to do to make starts like this more consistent?

- Just go out there and do the same thing he did today. For me, it's just like, you prepare yourself mentally to have a great start. You prepare yourself every single day. And you go out there and you have the expectation that you're going to succeed I think it always helps some of our guys, when they pitch out of division, like our division knows our guys very, very, well.

So they get out of division, they get to Philly. They know-- he knows how to attack these guys, and they don't have the familiarity with him. And I think his sink's tough first time you see it. And so I think he had that going for him tonight. I think when he gets back to division next time against Arizona, it's about locating aggressively in spots that you know they're not anticipating.

REPORTER: How important is it-- you've got Paulie Jordan coming back. There's some people you want to see. How important is it for him to put things back to back? Good starts together?

- It's great for his career. He's fighting to be at the big league level right now. And nothing's being handed to him. He's stepping up and earning it. So today was a great showing for more and more opportunities. Clearly going to get his next one right now, the way our schedule is, and we'll see where he is that that point in time. Excited about the way he threw the baseball tonight. He should feel very proud.

REPORTER: Is the expectation that Manuel Margot will be able to play tomorrow?

- Sure hope so. He could have gone tonight. He was cleared medically, allowed to go. Just, like I said before the game, wasn't great. So let's give him that extra day and see if he comes back tomorrow and feels better.