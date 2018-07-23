ANNOUNCER: Has been more aggressiveness.

ANNOUNCER: Aggressiveness there from Hoskins, into the rain and into deep left center field. Jankowski goes up and makes the catch. Travis Jankowski taking away extra bases from Rhys Hoskins. And, yeah, that's out number two.

ANNOUNCER: Well, you know what, Jesse, you made a good point. Because the weather is coming in and it's starting to swirl. The wind's blowing, but Travis Jankowski surveys the land. He knows exactly where he is.

ANNOUNCER: Pitchers' nights come to a close at the exact same moment. A little floater and Spangenberg again is going to get there and make the catch. Oh, of course, Spangenberg with a couple of spectacular defensive plays in foul territory tonight. Took one away from Valentin back in the fourth inning over the dugout railing, and this time Hernandez.