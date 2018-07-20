- How quickly do you expect to see Mejia in the lineup?

BOB SCANLAN: Well, according to Adrian [INAUDIBLE] it's not going to be till the end of the season most likely. And you know, we'll wait and see what happens. But it's kind of an interesting scenario, and I heard you guys kind of reviewing it a little bit just a minute ago. And, Nick, I understand your reservations. I understand, you know, we're all in the same boat of we don't want to see Brad Hand leave. We don't want to see any of our good players leave. But at the same time, this is about picking your window of opportunity.

And if we've got an opportunity to get one of the best young catching prospects or best young prospects at any position in the game, that's kind of what the Padres are doing right now. And so here's the question, at what point does it change from collecting talent to the talent getting to the big leagues and bringing winning baseball to Petco Park? And I think that's really what the question is at this point. And hopefully it's in the next couple of years. That's sort of been the projected window-- 2020, 2021, that we would start seeing some of these young players getting here.

And hopefully that's still the case and adding Francisco Mejia to the mix, that's one more piece of that talent that's been collected that will hopefully be a difference maker when he gets here. Now, that brings up a lot of questions as to what is the future for Austin Hedges and all, but as far as the construction process that you guys were talking about and the collection of talent that's still going on, I don't think there's anything wrong with that and certainly appropriate for this organization at that.

- And also, I agree with you in the sense that it was Brad Hand there, it was Adam Cimber. And Brad's last month wasn't really up to par with what he did in the first couple of months of the season. I agree with that, and I understand the vision. I guess the question would be one we've got to get to, what's Austin Hedges' time line? How concerned should he be about that? But when you see sources out there with the New York Mets wanting to get rid of maybe a Jake Degrom or a Noah Syndergaard, and you got all of this talent pooled up in the minor leagues, is there any potential that AJ Preller looks at that and says, I'm going to flip now and get a starting pitcher in?

Because Andy green said, we can't really be that consistent winning without starting pitching.

BOB SCANLAN: Right. And again, it becomes a question of, what is your window for winning? It's basically what the Cubs did when you look at what they did a few years ago. They had all these young position players. They waited until they had those position players in the big leagues and they were ready to actually start performing before they went out and they spent the money on the pitching and got the experience pitching that they needed. So yeah, to your point, that's exactly what's going on.

OK. Do you go out and get a Syndergaard? Do you go out and get a Degrom? Well, is the timing right to do that? And are those guys still going to be at their prime when this team is ready to win with the young players that should be up in the next couple of years? Because you don't want to pull the trigger too soon and get that big number one starting pitcher two or three years too early and then he burns, and he's not the guy that you need him to be when you're actually ready to start making your push for championship World Series baseball.

So the other part of this is, guys, and this trade I think reflects it perfectly-- Francisco Mejia didn't directly help the Cleveland Indians get to the playoffs this year in terms of what he did on the field at the big league level for them, but his presence in their organization allowed them to get the pieces that they desperately needed, which was some bullpen help, to improve their team.

And it's the same thing for the Padres. Not all of these young players are going to be the San Diego Padres in the next two to three years. Some of them are going to get traded away so that the Padres can get all pieces that they need. But it's all about gathering assets to your organization. Some of them are going to help the big league team, others are going to be traded away, but it's all about trying to bring championship baseball. And I think they're on the right track. They're doing what they need to be doing. It's just it gets frustrating when you're seeing the big league team losing right now.

I get it, guys. I'm as frustrated as any other fan out there. We want to see winning baseball, and hopefully it's in the next couple of years, but continuing to gather top talent that's respected by everyone is not a bad thing to be doing at any time.

- Bob Scanlan, Fox Sports San Diego with us on XTRA 1360. Bob is in Philadelphia. That game of 4:15 first pitch. Watch it on Fox Sports San Diego. Bob, so from that same train of thought.

BOB SCANLAN: Yeah.

- Because I think initially I was surprised by the position, and I think because I was just looking big league, Austin Hedges, does this mean it's it for Austin? But from that train of thought, if you look at the value of the catcher position and how important it is around the game of baseball while developing value chips, pieces to move, I guess you would say that this is a very, very good thing because of the position that Mejia plays.

BOB SCANLAN: Yeah, no question about it. You always want to try to gather top talent. Right? I mean, it's sort of, like, you never have enough of it. Whatever position it is. Let's say you've got a surplus of great catchers. Well, somebody else is going to need a catcher. I mean, that's the exact reason that Francisco Mejia became available. They had two guys in their big leagues that weren't going anywhere. They asked Mejia to transition to the outfield, the transition wasn't going all that great, and the Indians fans said, well-- but really, he's set on being a catcher and we already have the catching position still, well, let's move him and get what we can and help out our big league club in the bullpen.

But you're right. I mean, it brings up the question. OK, you've already got a great defensive catcher in Austin Hedges on your big league club, what does this mean for Austin? Well, a couple of things. First of all, obviously, it means that he needs to perform better. But that never changes. Austin's always going to want to try to perform better, and he has been hitting better since his return from the DL. I think we've seen a difference. He's been more relaxed at the plate.

But the other part of this is, I think that baseball in general is viewing the catching position a little bit differently than it did years ago, in terms of, not only it is not a 162 game a year position, but it's-- in some people's minds, it's not even a 130 games per year position anymore. More and more, you're seeing teams spread out the responsibilities of their catchers and guys are playing less and less of the season. In other words, it's being shared more. So as a switch hitting catcher, it's not inconceivable the Padres could keep both Mejia and Hedges and just share the catching duties and try to keep both guys fresh as long as possible. So we'll see how it all plays out.

- Bob, we always appreciate you. Thanks, buddy. Look forward to the coverage tonight.

BOB SCANLAN: Great talking ball with you guys. Have a good one.