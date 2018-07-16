- What was the best advice someone gave you growing up?

- Just, I mean-- just enjoy the game, play it-- I mean, I play it hard every day and just do the best you can. I mean, never take any day for granted. I still look there. Every time I step on the field, I'm very fortunate to be here. And just enjoy the game.

- And what kind of player were you when you were young? Like I know I was so competitive. I hated to lose. Were you like that or laid back?

- Yes, still like that. Still like that. Family gatherings, game night, it gets pretty testy. So very competitive family. It's just how I've always been.

- And how do you enjoy the bullpen here?

- Oh, the camaraderie down there's great. It's a great group of guys. I mean, we all enjoy it. And the competitiveness down there and just the competitive nature that they've created around the Padres is awesome. And, again, the camaraderie down in the bullpen's great, very accepting bullpen. And it's fun down there.

- And just lastly, since you've made it to the Major Leagues, a place so many of the youth kids we talked to this want to be. Any advice for them?

- Again, just enjoy the game, keep playing, and, I mean, everything will take care of itself.

- All right, Matt, so I know right now you get to surprise a couple of youth softball players. They actually went to State. Did you ever make it to State as a youth player?

- Yeah, I got to play in a couple. Unfortunately, never won them.

- Cool, Well, I know they're really excited. I told them to come at you with their toughest questions.

- That's fine.

- So let's see how you do.

- What's up, guys?

[GREETINGS]

- How are you guys?

- How come you wanted to be a pitcher?

- I didn't want to be a pitcher. I just happened to be really good at it. So if it was my choice, I'd be a hitter.

- Who's you favorite person who plays for a different team?

- Favorite person--

- Like player who plays for a different--

- It'd probably be Jake Jonas with the Royals.

- Who do you interact with most on the team?

- Most on the team? Adam Cimber.

FEMALE SPEAKER: He's another pitcher.

- Yeah.

- If you could strike anyone out, who would it be?

- Ah, that's probably a good one. Probably David Ortiz. That would be cool one, huh?

- I told you they were going to have tough questions.

- Yeah, they have tons of them.

YOUTH PLAYER: Who's your favorite player who inspired you the most?

- When I was growing up it would've been Cliff Lee or Johan Santana.

- What's your favorite thing about baseball?

- Favorite thing about baseball? I would just say the camaraderie around with guys. I mean, it's just a bunch of brothers having fun basically, so it's fun.

- What's your favorite superhero?

- My favorite superhero? Batman.

- One more question.

- What you got?

- How hard does to it take to make i to the Majors?

- How hard? I mean, it's pretty tough. But just hard work.

- A lot of hard work.

- Yes.

- All right, bye, girls. Thank you.

- Thanks, guys, Have a good one.

- All right, I told you they'd have the tough questions. How fun was that for you, though?

- Yeah, that was awesome. I mean, they hammered away there on the questions, had tons of them, but it was fun, for sure.

- Awesome. Well, thanks for letting us tag along. We really appreciate it.

- Not a problem. Thank you.