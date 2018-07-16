WOMAN: Woo!

- So we're here at Padres Baseball Camp in Forest Ranch Sports Park. So we have a lot of returning campers from last year, and some that brought their friends from their Little League teams. And Austin had just came to visit.

- Are you in the Padres?

- I am.

Yeah.

- Baseball, it's a team sport. Just like you can't do things necessarily alone all the time outside of baseball, you have to be able to gain that teamwork with each other.

Seeing the kids build each other up when if they don't make a play, they get down on themselves, you always get another at-bat. You always get another swing. So that encouragement definitely moves off the field as well.

- Oh boy.

What's up?

My favorite part about today was the Q&A.

- Where is your favorite park to play in other than Petco and why?

- Favorite park to play in other than Petco because Petco is the best? Probably Wrigley.

Any chance I can get to to answer the questions for the kids-- you know, what it takes to be a big leaguer, or who my favorite player was growing up-- all those questions are fun to be able to answer for them.

- When you go to the mound with the pitcher, what are you guys talking about? Is it like, what pizza do you want to order after the game?

[LAUGHTER]

Or is it something like, what do you want to go? Where do you want to go? And why do you guys cover your mouths?

AUSTIN HEDGES: That's a good question. Great question.

You know, a little bit of both. It depends on the situation. It depends on the pitcher.

Sometimes if the pitcher needs to get calmed down, you might go out there and tell him a knock-knock joke or something like that.

Sometimes if there's a runner on second base, you're going over what sign sequence you want to use. But those-- for the sign sequence things, that's kind of why you cover your mouth because there's cameras everywhere nowadays and you don't want people watching on TV-- they could read your lips and they could tell what signs we're doing or something like that. So it's just better to be safe than sorry.

Nice.

- What's your relationship with the pitcher and how is it different than like with any other player?

- We need our pitchers to be good and the more they trust me back, there the better they are. So a lot of that relationship starts off the field more than on the field. Just trying to get to know them as people because we're all human beings before baseball players. So once we kind of develop that trust, it kind of translates onto the baseball field.

ALYSSA JEZEWAK: This is where they're influenced. And they look up to someone like Austin Hedges and will listen to what he has to say and try to follow it. And so I think we should use those models to encourage our kids to strive to be the best they can be.

- How did it feel like to be your first game in like the high level of career?

AUSTIN HEDGES: In the big leagues?

- Yes.

- I was just like you guys, going to baseball camps in the summer, dreaming about being a big leaguer. And, you know, when I finally-- when I finally made it, I got to step on the field, I was in San Francisco. And man, it's a dream come true. So it's the best feeling. If you guys have that dream, and you keep working hard, let me tell you, it is absolutely worth it.

Good job. There you go. Nice job, guys.

[CHEERING]

I think it's so easy to fail at something and then want to quit at it, but if you never give up and you just keep going, really, anything's possible.