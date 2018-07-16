[MUSIC PLAYING] GREGG BRENNER: What we're doing here is we've got an opportunity to come out and get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Padres ballpark, and got some really great support here from the Padres. We are playing a little Wiffle ball game and having some fun.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

JAMMER ANDERSON: You know what? Baseball is one of the best sports that any kid can play. It's a team game, but it's also a self-confidence game. I mean, getting the chance to be in that batter's box and really have to earn it on your own is really something they're gonna carry through their whole life. And then it's also a team game. You know, they win and lose as a team. So the best combination of individual sport and team sport. Baseball is what it's all about.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

MATT D'ARTENAY: They are extremely hard workers. They love the game. We try to make it fun for them and enjoyable. So I'm glad that they are working hard because they love it, you know, and they want to work hard, and they work hard after practices. They just love the game. And I'm just glad that, you know, we can come in here and volunteer and help these kids out and have a good time.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

DONELLE ANDERSON: The fact that the Padres do such amazing things like this-- and not to mention just having this field for kids to come during a game and play-- it just shows, like, how much they value the kids growing up and being a part of the community. I mean, this-- you don't see this everywhere. So this is an amazing thing for kids to experience, a miniature version of what they hope to see in future.

- Our favorite team is the Padres, 'cause, like, we were born here.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Go Padres!