WATCH: Christian Villanueva, Hunter Renfroe homer vs. Cubs
-
ANNOUNCER: In the air, down the left field line, towards the corner. And that ball is gone, a home run. Christian Villanueva, 2-2 today, homers off Lester. And the Padres are on the board, it's now 6-1.
[CROWD CHEERS]
ANNOUNCER: 19th home run of the year for Villanueva.
ANNOUNCER: I do a little bit of everything.
ANNOUNCER: Yeah. Fly ball, center field, struck pretty well. Heyward going back, at the wall, it's gone! Home run for Hunter Renfroe, his seventh of the year, and it's now 7-4 Cubs.
ANNOUNCER: Where are you positioning your guys on that one, Coach?
[LAUGHTER]
Clears them all.
ANNOUNCER: Well one reason why that is such a nice result from Hunter Renfroe.
