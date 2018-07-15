ANNOUNCER: In the air, down the left field line, towards the corner. And that ball is gone, a home run. Christian Villanueva, 2-2 today, homers off Lester. And the Padres are on the board, it's now 6-1.

[CROWD CHEERS]

ANNOUNCER: 19th home run of the year for Villanueva.

ANNOUNCER: I do a little bit of everything.

ANNOUNCER: Yeah. Fly ball, center field, struck pretty well. Heyward going back, at the wall, it's gone! Home run for Hunter Renfroe, his seventh of the year, and it's now 7-4 Cubs.

ANNOUNCER: Where are you positioning your guys on that one, Coach?

[LAUGHTER]

Clears them all.

ANNOUNCER: Well one reason why that is such a nice result from Hunter Renfroe.