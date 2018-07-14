WATCH: Travis Jankowski smokes two-run home run over right field fence
- In the air to right field. Struck pretty well. Zobrist going back at the wall. And it's gone. Home run.
Travis Jankowski with a 2-run shot puts the Padres on top 3-2. Home run number two of the year for Travis Jankowski.
- Let's take a look at our Arco top tier play.
- 1-0 offering, belt buckle-high a little cut fastball or a hanging slider. Any way you look at it, launch angle from Jankowski.
