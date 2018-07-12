- He was feeling a little cramping in his hand, and I think he probably-- and that's how he was describing. And I'd find out later it's probably more from getting jammed swinging-- just kind of the soreness from the hand that comes from that, and he was feeling it. And so went there and went out there to talk to him-- he said he wanted a trainer to look at him, and he was waving it off, so I just wanted to go out there and make sure he was OK. He was fine-- good enough to continue to pitch.

You know, I think probably-- you look back at the game-- two strike pitches-- had missed location with those pitchers in particular, opportunity to put some guys away. And I think if you look at the pitch from cam, kind of jerked it across the plate. That was the first run coming in. And outside the pitch to Muncy, I think all those-- all the damage was kind of done with two strikes. So what he's done pretty well in the past is end that bat, you know, the hard time finishing guys today. And that little stretch-- that ran his pitch count up, as well.

REPORTER 1: As far as Maeda went today, it seemed like there were some hittable pitches in the zone, but guys just seemed off balance. He did a good job of mixing with the slider in the split?

- Yeah, it split. Doing it more than he really ever has since we-- for like our history with him, and I guess he had a hard time picking it up today. It was fairly obvious. They just weren't seeing the spin on it is different than the fastball, and it was dropping beneath barrels all day. And that was, you know a much better split than what we've seen from him in the past and used much more frequently than he's used it in the past, and I think kept us off balance-- made his fastball play up a little bit, as well.

REPORTER 1: Couple of defensive errors. It seemed like-- was it just a slow pace? It seemed like, maybe, guys getting on their heels a little with the pace again?

- You can blame it on that. You know, in Freddie's case his internal clock's been as good as anybody in Major League Baseball. Cody Bellinger fly gets down the line. He gets down there probably as well as almost anybody in the game, and you might not expect it because you think of him as a first baseman. But he's also out there playing center field for a reason. So I think his speed caught us off guard right there, and probably for the last month and a half, or at least last month, Christian's been great at third base. Just had a ball kick off the side of his glove and-- sure the tempo wasn't great today, but those guys can continue to make plays when the tempo is bad.

REPORTER 2: All-Star break's coming up. How have you noticed Lucchesi kind of handling the workload of the first half of the season, and does it kind of come at a good time for him, you think?

- Yeah, it's going to be a good break for him. I think he had kind of a break with the injury he had. So he still, to me-- not so much tired from the grind of the season-- still trying to find a rhythm consistently from coming back from injury. You know, he had a couple pretty good starts in a row, but he still looks like he's fighting for rhythm right now and still on the upswing of the season. So you know, we're probably had always planned to push our young guys towards the back of the rotation coming out of the break. I don't think we're going to deviate from that plan, but in his case, he'll get a little bit of a rest, but at the same time, I still think he's got a lot left in the tank, and he's still going to be moving in a positive direction.

REPORTER 3: After 40 pitches, is that close to not having him come back for the 4th?

- Yeah, it's right on that line. You know, just right on the cusp-- honestly, factoring in the equation that probably his last inning for 8, 9, 10 days if you push him to the back side of the rotation. So try to leave him with a decent taste in his mouth and give him the opportunity to go back out there and get one more. We did that, and that's right on that line. And he said he continued to feel good so we gave him that chance.

REPORTER 2: You didn't know when he was going to be in your rotation at the start of the year until the first day of the season. How would you evaluate what he's shown you in this first half?

- He's shown good things. Really good things for a young guy and things to be excited about. He's shown a put away pitch. He's shown life to the fastball deception-- ability to beat guys. I know everybody tends to look at just what happened in one given day, but he's shown a lot of positive things. So I think as time goes on he'll be much more pitch efficient-- able to work deeper into baseball games, but I think, from our perspective internally, like it's been a pretty solid first half for a young kid who was probably the first kid in his draft class starting Major League baseball games.

REPORTER 4: What are you looking to see Lucchesi improve on in the second half?

- Command. I just-- that-- when he had the opportunity to finish guys today I think that's something for him-- finishing those guys, and I want to see him rip his pitches with confidence. I think there's a lot more left in the tank, even from a [INAUDIBLE] perspective. Sometimes you say command and guys try to finesse it to the spot. I think he's got-- just clean enough mechanics, and he's just got to let it go, and when he lets it go he's going to execute at a higher clip.