WATCH: Christian Villanueva hits his 17th home run of the season
- In the air to left field, struck pretty well. Joyce going back, onto the warning track, at the wall. And that ball is gone, home run up on top of the scoreboard. Christian Villanueva with his 17th home run of the year. It's a two-run shot. And the Padres take a 2-0 lead.
- Well, the Padres broke up the no-hitter right out of the get go. Manuel Margot starting off this game with a single. Well, there goes the shutout. Breaking ball, tried to backdoor it. Great extension from Christian, it speeds up his bat, sends it on its way over the auxiliary scoreboard. Launch angle!
