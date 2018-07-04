Padres first-round pick Ryan Weathers introduced at Petco Park
Ryan Weathers introduced at Petco Park
ANNOUNCER: With the seventh selection of the 2018 MLB draft, the San Diego Padres select Ryan Weathers.
AJ PRELLER: For us, you know, a really exciting day-- being able to announce the signing of Ryan, our first round pick-- to hope continue adding to our farm system-- what we're trying to build. We feel like he has a chance to move through the system fairly quickly. We're gonna challenge him. We're gonna push him. But I think he's gonna-- he's gonna push a lot of players in our system as well. So we're very excited to have him here today.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
RYAN WEATHERS: Ever since I'm able hold a baseball, my lifelong dream has been to be professional baseball player-- but not just be a professional player, be a big league player. The decision to go pro instead of going to Vanderbilt-- for the Padres drafting high, it shows that they really care about me, and they're really in it for my best interest. And it's a big deal for me.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
My dad, that played that many years in the big leagues and showed me the ins and outs of baseball, is a huge deal.
DAVID WEATHERS: I'm from the earn-it school. I've always tried to get in the background and get in the shadows because, you know, this was his career. This is his time. And I want him to earn it. And I'm just, you know, excited for Ryan-- that he's a baseball player. That's the biggest thing for me-- is he gets his opportunity.
RYAN WEATHERS: Having him anytime I can call him and ask him questions about baseball, you know, that's a big thing to have in your back pocket.
DAVID WEATHERS: Our whole family is-- is competitors. You know, we have trouble playing cards at home. Padres saw what I saw when he was 15 years old. Man, this kid just wants to be out there get after it.
RYAN WEATHERS: The Padre fans-- they should expect a competitor that's always gonna go out there and give them 110%.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices