- All right. And as he prepares his coffee, getting ready for tonight's game, he's going to sit in the dugout and savor the victory last night. Our guest is Joe Musgrove, the right-hander from Grossmont. Thank you, my friend.

- You're welcome.

- Joe, last night, pitching at home, your hometown, in the list of dreams coming true, where does that rank?

- It's up there, man. You know, as a kid, it was Qualcomm at the time was where I initially had my initial memories of baseball. But we had season tickets right out there on the home run deck in right field for a couple of years. And all my real memories as 8 through 12 years old, when I was really starting to fall in love and develop the skill level was all spent here. And the Padres were my team growing up, so getting to come back, and play in the stadium, and beat the team that I watched growing up is pretty special.

MARK GRANT: I got a chance to meet your mom and dad many, many years ago, and they always told me about your progress in the Little League, high school. And then one day your mom, at the coffee shop, asks about, where can Joe find a big glove? Because he likes to use big gloves on the mound. Talk about that story and what that meant to you.

- Yeah. So I had just gotten a new glove probably three weeks before that, that day that you guys talked. And it ended up getting stolen at a park. I shouldn't have left it around, but I left it laying around. It got taken. And they couldn't afford to get me a new one right away, so they reached out to you and asked if you knew of somebody in the clubhouse that had a big glove that I'd be able to use for a little while.

And a couple of days later, I end up getting a brand new glove in the bag from Chris Young. And I guess you could probably tell it better than I can, but I'm guessing you went in there and Chris was willing to give up a glove to you. And now we end up working with the same guys in the off season, same trainers, so we end up crossing paths once in a while. It's pretty cool.

- I saw him in spring training, and the first words out of his mouth-- here I was-- hey, Mudd, how about Joe Musgrove? It's a great story. Talk about the influence of your mom and dad, particularly your mom. Talk about when this whistle developed. I understand your mom has a distinctive whistle to get your attention. Why don't you elaborate on that?

- It's funny. It started, honestly, with our dogs. We have a huge love for dogs in our family. And we've had Akitas our whole life growing up. And she was a good guard dog, but we'd let her roam around the big hill behind our house. And every day, she'd go up there. We'd let her roam, and go to the bathroom, and do her little thing up there. And my mom would whistle.

And I was so impressed with the fact that my dog would come immediately barreling down the hill every time she whistled. I could never do the whistle. It was something I always wanted to, so my dad had his, my mom had hers. I finally learned my own whistle, and then I had my own call for my dog, who just recently passed away about a year ago. But that was our thing. And I don't know how it turned from a dog whistle into me and her, but now it's something that I'll hear anywhere at any time and I'll know it's her.

MARK GRANT: Did she whistle last night?

JOE MUSGROVE: She did and actually whistled a couple of times when I was at two strikes to go hit her. And I don't know. It was just funny, man. Just I would never miss it, no matter what situation.

MARK GRANT: Hey, you know what, folks, he's a Grossmont Foothiller at heart. He's a 1-0 right now, but last night you were certainly on top of the world. Congratulations in coming back to Petco Park, and pitching in the Big Leagues, and having a good result.

- Thanks, Mark. Appreciate it.

-Cheers.