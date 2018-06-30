- --for?

- Yeah, I think it's Arizona Diamondbacks. I'm agreeing with J. P. Morosi. And the reason why is because A. J. Pollock is the version of J. D. Martinez last year.

He took his game to another level. They need that, because they don't have J. D. Martinez. He's in Boston. And that home run production and the offensive production is going to be pretty important.

The Giants have the resources to go out and pluck somebody off the trading deadline that I don't think the Arizona Diamondbacks have. So A. J. Pollock's injury-- he needs to get healthy, and he needs to get healthy quick.

- Having your best players on the field always a factor. No question about--