Is Tyson Ross back at his All-Star level?

Video Details

Tyson Ross has found his groove with the Padres this year.

COMMENTATOR: Really, really close. The ERA just up a little bit, but that's no big deal. The whip is down. Opponent's batting average. Strikeouts per nine. And you could see in his body language, too. I mean, he's getting that ball, and he goes to work quickly. He's not moseying around.

More Videos »