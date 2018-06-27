Is Tyson Ross back at his All-Star level?
Video Details
Tyson Ross has found his groove with the Padres this year.
COMMENTATOR: Really, really close. The ERA just up a little bit, but that's no big deal. The whip is down. Opponent's batting average. Strikeouts per nine. And you could see in his body language, too. I mean, he's getting that ball, and he goes to work quickly. He's not moseying around.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices