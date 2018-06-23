ANNOUNCER: As well.

ANNOUNCER: And he lines this to left field. That's going to get in, and head to the wall. From third comes Spangenberg to tie the game. Manuel Margot's got himself an RBI double, and the Padres have tied the score 1-1. Well, he had two of them last night, and this one drives in a run tonight to tie the game.

On the ground and through the left side, a base hit for Manuel Margot. And Galvis will score, and the Padres take a 3-1 lead. Margot trying to make it a double, and he's going to be out at second base, trying to stretch it. Reaches out and stands it into left center field for a base hit. Margot will score. Here comes Raffy Lopez. Two big runs for the Padres, who take a 5-2 lead. Nicely done by Eric Hosmer, with two strikes on him. Just flips it into left field, and the Padres lead it 5-2.