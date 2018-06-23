- All right. Manny, two doubles last night, two hits tonight. Both RBIs. What has you seeing the ball so well right now?

[NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- Yeah, I think-- I think I've just been calmer. I'm trying to relax my body as much as possible, and when I get in situations like that, take as deep a breath as possible, and be able to execute.

- How comfortable are you feeling in that seven spot right now?

[NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- Yeah, I think things weren't going as well as I had hoped. They weren't going too well leading off, and the manager made a decision, and put me where he put me. And I know-- I'm happy to be in the line up, so I have to take advantage of wherever he puts me. So it's been going well in the seven spot, so I'm happy about it.

- More offense tonight than we've seen in the last few days. How big was this win, just to get back in this win column?

[NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- Yeah, I think after a streak like that, you know, you want to win. You want to be able to get the confidence back in, and keep winning games.

- Manny, David, thank you both so much. Enjoy the win.

- Thank you.

- Mike, back to you.