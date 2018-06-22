Meet Jeremy Poincenot, the world’s top blind golfer
Video Details
Poincenot visits XTRA 1360 FSSD to talk about his life and overcoming adversity on his way to being the world's top blind golfer.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices