WATCH: Villanueva, Galvis flash the leather in the Padres’ 3-0 loss
ANNOUNCER: --has faced the minimum up to this point. And slowly hit towards third. Bare-handed and in time. Nicely done by Villanueva.
Posey does not run terribly well. He had time to make that play and did. Two down.
On the ground to Galvis. He'll look the runners back and throw to first for the out. Nice play. --and is retired, six to three for the first out here at the bottom of the fifth. Freddy to his--
