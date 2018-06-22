- Wil Myers is back for the Padres. That is big news, but the Padres were busy today. A lot of roster moves today.

- First off, Wil Myers, welcome back. Only played in 10 games for the San Diego Padres, so his offense is very much needed. Reinstated from the oblique injury, and one thing I like-- Phil Maton-- he's been in high leverage situations when he's healthy. Last year in the big leagues-- now he's a needed arm. Franmil Reyes-- go back down to Triple-A. Hey, get at-bats each and every day. And Phil Hughes, the long guy-- he's got to get better, too. He's got that rhomboid strain.

DON ORSILLO: What a great way and a great place to return for Wil Myers. He loves hitting here.

MARK GRANT: And Don, why not? You mentioned he's leading off today, right? It's all in the feel of the batter's box. Great batter's eye here, and he crushes mistakes out of the San Francisco Giant pitchers' hands. When you look at the career here-- the .543 slugging percentage, seven home runs-- yes, he likes to get on the fastball. Let's see how the Giant pitchers go after him today. It'll be lefty on righty-- Wil Myers and Madison Bumgarner.