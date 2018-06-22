- I feel good. I feel 100%. That's a big thing, you know, last time I had some issues with the back, but now everything's kind of gone. Everything with the back and oblique feels good right now. So you know, I'm excited to get back out there, and get playing again. The only way to get through it is to have a good outlook on it. And you know, I know I have half the year left here, so I can still do what I need to do here.

You know, I trained pretty hard this offseason for this. So you know, I'm looking forward to the last three months to get going, and helping the team. It's been pretty fun watching these guys, you know seeing what they're doing. Watching these guys win has been a lot of fun. And it makes me want to get back a little sooner, but I'm glad I'm healthy again, to be able to help the team.