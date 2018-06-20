- He can pretty much catch everything his way. He can do with the leather, but in the month of June, doing it with the shillelagh as well. What that tells me is that Freddie Galvis is really being patient at the plate. When there's runners in scoring position, he knows that the pressure is on the opposing pitcher. So in the month of June, had 16 games and 17 hits.

Spraying the ball all over the place. He'll cheat on the fastball, and he'll pull the breaking ball. The slugging percentage is really high, and then going deep in Atlanta. That's the one thing, staying on pitches, hitting them when they're pitched away, he goes away.

Try not to over swing. And pitchers have a smile on their face when they see Everyday Freddie working that leather out at shortstop. And you know what? He saves a lot of runs. He saves a lot of hits from the pitching staff. They love to see him out there at shortstop.