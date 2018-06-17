- I think everybody believes in each other. I think they have the expectation of success as they're walking out. So any time you have that, you know, everybody's looking towards each other to get their outs so the next guy can come in and do his job. So it's a good thing to have going on right now.

Every one of the relievers down there right now have total confidence that the guy is going to get the job done. They're prepared for their situation when the phone rings and nobody knows who it's going to be. They're gonna get it done.

COMMENTATOR: And that was Padres bullpen coach Doug Bochtler on this bullpen. They are posting a 1.38 ERA since the start of this road trip.

And like Bochtler said, they have so much confidence in one another. They're thriving on this passing of the baton. No one wants to be the weak link. They all want to sort of be the closer in their own innings. So there's a lot of belief there right now.

And you know, guys, there's so much versatility in there too. Right now, we're going to see that side arm from Simber. But you have that splitter from Kirby Yates, the slider from Brad Hand. You just have a lot that you can go to here in this bullpen.

Don, Mud, it's really coming together for these guys. And like Bochtler said, a lot of belief in the kids next to them.