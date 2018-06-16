Don Orsillo and Mark Grant remember the great Tony Gwynn
- Speaking of smiles, there's no better smile than that of Tony Gwynn, and it's now been four years since he passed.
- Hard to believe. A lot of love going out on Twitter today and everybody missing number 19, Mr. Padre. And one thing that really sticks out to me, at Candlestick Park, he was a great teammate. He was a great friend. Everybody who met Tony Gwynn became his friend. R.I.P. Mr. Padre. We miss you. We love you dearly.
